2018 MTV VMA’s Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The 2018 MTV VMA’s are finally here, and a star-studded lineup will be taking the stage to perform. The annual awards show honors the top performers of the year in music in a variety of categories, and this year, the event will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall.

Monday’s celebration will also honor soul queen Aretha Franklin, who passed away this week at the age of 76. Over the course of her illustrious career, Franklin won 18 Grammy Awards. MTV has not yet shared how they will be honoring the late singer.

Read on to find out who is nominated in each category at the 2018 VMAs.

Video of the Year:Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]The Carters – “APES**T”Childish Gambino – “This Is America”Drake – “God’s Plan”Artist of the Year:Ariana GrandeBruno MarsCamila CabelloCardi BDrakePost MaloneSong of the Year:Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]Drake – “God’s Plan”Dua Lipa – “New Rules”Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]Best New Artist:BazziCardi BChloe x HalleHayley KiyokoLil PumpLil Uzi VertBest Collaboration:Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]The Carters – “APES**T”Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]Best Pop Video:Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”P!nk – “What About Us”Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”Best Hip Hop Video:Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]The Carters – “APES**T”Drake – “God’s Plan”J. Cole – “ATM”Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”Best Dance Video:Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”Best Latin Video:Daddy Yankee – “Dura”J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]Maluma – “Felices los 4”Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]Best Rock Video:Fall Out Boy – “Champion”Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”Linkin Park – “One More Light”Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”Video With a Message:Childish Gambino – “This Is America”Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”Drake – “God’s Plan”Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]Best Cinematography:Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”The Carters – “APES**T”Childish Gambino – “This Is America”Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”Best Direction:The Carters – “APES**T”Childish Gambino – “This Is America”Drake – “God’s Plan”Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”Best Art Direction:The Carters – “APES**T”Childish Gambino – “This Is America”J. Cole – “ATM”Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”SZA – “The Weekend”Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”Best Visual Effects:Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”Eminem – “Walk On Water” [ft. Beyoncé]Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”Maroon 5 – “Wait”Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”Best Choreography:Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]The Carters – “APES**T”Childish Gambino – “This Is America”Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”Best Editing:Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]The Carters – “APES**T”Childish Gambino – “This Is America”Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”Push Artist of the Year:July 2018 – Chloe x HalleJune 2018 – SigridMay 2018 – Lil XanApril 2018 – Hayley KiyokoMarch 2018 – Jessie ReyezFebruary 2018 – Tee GrizzleyJanuary 2018 – Bishop BriggsDecember 2017 – Grace VanderWaalNovember 2017 – Why Don’t WeOctober 2017 – PRETTYMUCHSeptember 2017 – SZAAugust 2017 – Kacy HillJuly 2017 – KhalidJune 2017 – KyleMay 2017 – Noah Cyrus