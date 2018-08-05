National Sisters Day: Best Twitter Memes and Reactions

Happy National Sisters Day! The first Sunday in August is designated as an unofficial holiday to celebrate this special relationship, whether she is your blood relative or a chosen sister.

It’s estimated that 80 percent of Americans have at least one sibling. We spend a lot of time fighting growing up; researchers say that siblings can have as many as 10 arguments per hour during young childhood! (You can read more about this topic here).

But your relationship with your sibling is typically the longest-lasting one you’ll ever have. Americans pay tribute to this special bond with, of course, memes and social media shout-outs! Here’s a roundup of some of the best shared so far:

Constant pain in my ass but honestly wouldn't have it any other way, love you ❤ #NationalSistersDay pic.twitter.com/hWWGSpSgKh — Reem (@reem_ahxx) August 5, 2018

Happy #NationalSistersDay! It's a day to celebrate the sisters in our family as well as our #Framily! (Friends + family) Is there anyone you would want as a sister from the #WizardingWorld? #Ginny #ParvatiAndPadma #Hermione #LunaLovegood pic.twitter.com/aX0ywucVMB — MuggleNet: the World’s #1 Harry Potter site! (@MuggleNet) August 5, 2018

It's #NationalSistersDay! Whether you love them or hate them, it's still sometimes nice to have another girl your age around. 👯‍♀️💖 pic.twitter.com/1Akplapag5 — Olivia Haley (@Luigi123123123) August 5, 2018

Best Movies to Watch With Your Sister on National Sisters Day

Sisters

In this 2015 comedy, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler play sisters who throw one last ultimate party at their childhood home before their parents sell it.



The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Based on the popular books by Ann Brashares, four best friends share a pair of jeans that mysteriously fit all of them perfectly, while they spend the summer in different parts of the world. This friendship classic starts Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel. And if you’re feeling really bonded after watching the first one, there is a sequel.



10 Things I Hate About You

Stream this 1999 classic and quote all the best lines with your sister! Larisa Oleynik’s character really wants to date, but isn’t allowed unless her older sister, played by Julia Stiles, goes out too. Heath Ledger’s character is paid to try to win over Stiles’ skeptical character… no other convincing needed to watch this movie again.



Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Your best friend can be your sister, too! In the 1953 film, Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell play best friends who go on a cruise together. Monroe’s character is being followed by a private investigator, hired by her fiancé’s father to try and catch her doing anything mischievous that could stop the impending marriage.

