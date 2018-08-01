Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bad news, Noah Cyrus fans. The 18-year-old “Stay Together” singer is taken.

E! Online reports that she’s dating rapper Lil Xan.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. She’s Been Seen Wearing His Clothes

Although neither of the two has come out saying they’re officially dating, Noah has been seen wearing Lil Xan’s clothing.

In an Instagram picture from July 30, Noah can be seen leaning close to Li Xan, wearing a jersey with his name on it. The caption reads, “My baby girl” with two hearts and a balloon.

2. His Name Is Reportedly Derived from the Drug ‘Xanax’

I like her A post shared by 🖤LIL XAN🖤HEARTBREAK SOLDIER🖤 (@xanxiety) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

According to Page Six, Lil Xan’s name is derived from the prescription drug xanax.

In March, he came under fire for calling Tupac Shakur “boring”. In an interview with Revolt TV, according to NME, he was asked what he thought about Shakur, and said he made “boring music.”

3. Lil Xan Has over 4.2 Million Followers on Instagram

Impressively, Lil Xan has more Instagram followers than Noah, with 4.2 million. Cyrus has 4 million.

He goes by Xanxiety on Instagram, and has a caption that reads, “Xanarchy Militia 💔🖤💔 THIS BLOG CALLED ME AN EMO RAP SUPERSTAR SO I GUESS THATS COOL 💔🎈💔 @xanarchy @xanarchy @xanarchy @xanarchy 💔🇲🇽

Xanarchygang.com.”

On his website, you can shop different Xanarchy looks, like t-shirts and sweatshirts.

4. Lil Xan Is Currently on Tour

Lil Xan is currently on tour. He’s next set to perform in Fontana, CA, on August 5. After that, he’ll be performing in Ukraine on August 23.

An insider recently said of Xan and Noah, “They are definitely seeing each other a lot… I am not sure what you call that these days, but it’s open to interpretation.”

5. She Was Previously Linked to Tanner Drayton

Noah was recently linked to Tanner Drayton.

The two were last spotted together in June, when they showed off matching JobBoy couple tattoos.

In August 2017, Noah and Drayton hung out at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Artist. According to Life and Style Magazine, the former couple spent the evening hanging out with the Cyrus family.