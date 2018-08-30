Is Tess Holliday Married? Who Is Her Husband?

Tess Holliday is married. She married her husband, Nick Holliday, in 2015. The plus-size model surprised the world when she announced that she was celebrating her two-year wedding anniversary back in 2017, as the public was unaware that she had tied the knot.

“The pair met in 2012 after Nick reached out to Tess on Tumblr to tell her he loved her body positive stance. Their marital status a secret until Tess decided to reveal the news just in time for their two-year anniversary. The milestone came just as she turned 32, as the pair tied the knot on her birthday, July 5,” the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Nick Holliday is an Australian artist and businessman. Tess and Nick raise two children together; her 11-year-old son, Rylee, from a previous relationship, and their 2-year-old son, Bowie.

Both Tess and Nick are supporters of body positivity and often post about it.

“The sun cares not about your body’s size, how it moves (or doesn’t), your colour, your gender, your sexual orientation,” he previously captioned an Instagram post. Interestingly, both he and his wife both know what it’s like to struggle with self-esteem.

“I don’t have a lot of photographs of myself. My struggles with my self image have mostly kept me behind the lens. What few images I did have were almost all lost in a storage fire about seven years ago.#oldheadshotday got me digging around in what I *do* have, so enjoy this 10 year old #Polaroid of me painting naked late at night in my old studio in Brisbane,” he wrote on Instagram.

Since putting their relationship is out in the open, Tess and Nick often share photos of themselves and their kids on social media.