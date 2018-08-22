‘The End of the F–king World’ Renewed for Season 2

The End of the F–king World, the dark romantic comedy based off the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, was renewed for a second season, set to air on Channel 4 in the U.K. before moving to Netflix globally, according to UpRoxx.

The show, centered around a young man who thinks he might be a serial killer and the girl he runs away from home with, was generally well-received, but had something that many shows lack, which was a phenomenal ending that could have been perfect for a stand-alone, one season grand finale, or work well to set up the scene for a follow-up season.

The announcement for season two was made on Twitter, where The End of the F–king World Twitter account posted a video, alongside a caption of: “we’ll be f***ing back.”

Rumors of a second season began flooding the internet shortly after the show came to Netflix, but nobody was certain that it would return for a second season. Since the show is based off a graphic novel that ends where the show ends, even the writers weren’t sure if they were going to make a second season.

Speaking about the possibility of a second season, Alex Lawther previously said: “Well, we don’t know. It was based on a comic book series by Charles Forsman and the comics end where our episodes end.”

He added: “It would give [writer Charlie Covell] a chance to explore something from her imagination. I would be very excited about [that] because I think she’s brilliant. So we’ll see, basically.”

Lawther added: “Where would it go though? Me and Charlie Covell chat all the time so I’m sure she’d come up with something brilliant. But ultimately, it’s up to whoever is the decider. I’m not really sure who that person is… If anyone has their phone number, they should call them and tell them it’s a good idea!”

According to NME, they are keeping much of the original team together for the second season. Creator Charlie Covell is returning to write season two, and it will continue to follow the story from the original comic series by Charles Forsman. Graham Coxon is likely to do the season two soundtrack as well, after expressing his interest to NME, claiming he had “such a good experience” the first time around.

Check out the soundtrack from the first season below:

Nothing has been announced regarding the casting of season two yet, but there is already some speculation regarding whether or not James is actually dead or not. And, if so, would the show revolve around the aftermath of what happened, and Alyssa’s return to normal life? Nobody knows, and if any of the writers do, they haven’t divulged anything yet.