VMAs 2018 Host: Who Is Emceeing the MTV Video Music Awards?

For those wondering about who is hosting the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards tonight, the answer is that there is no host. So, why is the show going on without a host this year? VMAs executive producer Bruce Gillmer explained to Bustle that the creators of the event would like for the music to really be the focus of the show, rather than a high-profile emcee. Gillmer explained, “This year we opted for a tighter show. We want to let the music do the talking a little bit more. We love having a host, if it’s somebody that is pin-point and dead-on for what we’re looking for.”

Gillmer continued, saying, “We’re just as happy [not having a host], and by the way, the show is just as vibrant, just as successful with or without. So this year, we’re happy that we have all the music that we have. The music will speak for itself.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that the MTV Video Music Awards has opted out of hiring a host for the vent. Instead of a host, the show gets carried by its A-list presenters and music artists. The same is expected when it comes to this year’s event. Some of the presenters participating in this year’s awards show include the Backstreet Boys, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Lively, Rita Ora and Liam Payne.

According to The Wrap, the years that the VMAs aired without a host running the show were in 2004, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2016.

While the awards show, itself, does not have a host, the red carpet pre-show has four. Terrence J and Nessa will co-host the pre-show and will be joined by DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino. Guadagnino and Pauly D most likely will be promoting the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premieres season 2 this coming Thursday night, August 23, 2018, on MTV.

Some of tonight’s performers at the show include Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Logic, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez, who is picking up the 2018 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. JLo has a medley performance prepared and stated on Today that her performance will be “a party”. Currently, JLo is holding down her Las Vegas residency and is in the middle of her World of Dance season. She also recently wrapped her hit police drama Shades of Blue.

The first MTV Video Music Awards took place in 1984 and David Bowie was one of the first entertainers to ever take home the Video Vanguard Award, which was later renamed as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, in tribute to the King of Pop. At the first ever VMAs, Madonna carried out her iconic performance of “Like a Virgin,” as reported by NJ.com. On stage, Madonna stood atop a giant wedding cake and rolled around on the floor in a wedding dress.

Another crazy moment, over the years, was when comedian Andrew Dice Clay got himself banned for delivering his hilarious, but filthy nursery rhyme jokes. Curse words on national television are a “no no”.