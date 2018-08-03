How to Watch Animals Season 3 Online Without Cable

Animals, the semi-animated comedy series from HBO, is back for Season 3.

New episodes will air Fridays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, starting with the season premiere on August 3. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch HBO live (or on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Animals either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand Fridays at 11:30 p.m. ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Animals episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Per HBO, here’s what to expect for the newest season of Animals:

“After the apocalyptic events of Season 2 leave New York City human-less, every dog has his day — literally. The show continues its unique approach to comedy, with a blend of live-action and animated episodes for Season 3. Plus, the cast is set to be as star-studded as ever.”

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of that star-studded cast is Demi Moore, who, based off the Season 3 trailer, appears set to play a major role in the live-action portion of this season.

But Moore isn’t the only highlight. Here’s a look at the highly impressive list of guest stars set to become animated animals in Season 3, according to Den of Geek:

Awkwafina, Bob Balaban, Tom Bergeron, Kate Berlant, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Neil Casey, Marcia Clark, Dinosaur, Jr., Steve Dildarian, Edie Falco, Jon Gabrus, David Harbour, Jared Harris, Mary Holland, Jameela Jamil, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jane Kaczmarek, Lucy Liu, Carol Kane, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, John Leguizamo, Donna Lewis, Natasha Lyonne, Anthony Mackie, Tatiana Maslany, Moby, Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, Princess Nokia, Aperna Nancherla, Tom Noonan, Soledad O’Brien, Cheri Oteri, Randall Park, Mel Rodriguez, Spencer Rothbell, Paul Rust, Amanda Seales, Michael Sheen, Aisha Tyler, Jacob Tremblay, Joe Wengert and many more.

Like the first two seasons, creators Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano executive produce, write and direct all the episodes while also voicing several characters. Mark and Jay Duplass are also listed as executive producers.