WATCH: Logic & Ryan Tedder Perform ‘One Day’ At the VMAs

Logic performed his newest single, “One Day,” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, making a powerful pro-immigration message in the process. The track features vocals from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

“One Day” was nominated for best collaboration and best video with a message, and the live performance below sees Logic and Tedder take to the stage with dozens of Hispanic parents and their children. Logic can be seen wearing a black t-shirt that reads: “F*ck the wall,” which is in protest of the Trump administration’s separation and detention policy. Watch below.

The families behind Logic and Tedder can be seen wearing shirts that read “We are all human beings” across the chest. Each of the people brought onstage have been impacted by immigration issues, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and many of them are immigrant leaders from the National Domestic Workers Alliance, United We Dream, and the Make the Road New York organization.

The poignant message of Logic’s performance echoes the one he gave at the 2017 VMAs. It was then that he performed “1-800-273-8255” alongside singers Alessia Cara and Khalid while suicide survivors stood in the background with shirts that read “1-800-273-8255” on the front and “You Are Not Alone” on the back. After the performance was over, Logic asked the crowd to stand on their feet to applaud those who have to deal with the disease.

“One Day” is not the first time that Logic has criticized Donald Trump’s presidency. After his performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, the rapper addressed the audience. “To all the beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity and thousands of years of history, you are not a sh*thole,” he said. “You are beautiful.”

Logic has also called out Trump and fellow rapper/Trump supporter Kanye West on the track “America.” On the cut from his Everybody album, he raps: “George Bush doesn’t care about black people / 2017 and Donald Trump is the sequel so / Sh*t, I’ll say what Kanye won’t / Wake the f**k up and give the people what they want.”

“Man it’s all love but the youth is confused,” he continues. “Your music is 2020 but them political views / Is blurred I ain’t trying leave ya name slurred / Cuz honestly I idolize you on everything, my word / But I gotta say what need be said / Cuz I ain’t f**kin with that hat with the colors that’s white and red.”