How to Watch Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Full Finale Online

The new seriers starring Kevin Costner on Paramount network is now coming to an end. And fans just aren’t ready to say goodbye. Yellowstone is a 10-episode drama filmed in Montana and Utah. This is Costner’s first regular TV role, so you’ll likely want to watch the last episode as soon as it airs. The show airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) Tonight is the conclusion of the miniseries.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Paramount Network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: Paramount is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: Paramount is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The series began on June 20, 2018. The synopsis from Paramount for the entire series reads: “Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton. The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.”

The series followed the violent world of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the United States. The series is written by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water.

If you’ve been watching all along, you know the description is an understatement. We’ve lost a few important characters already and are worried about who might be next. The synopsis for the finale reads: “With the walls closing in, John discovers which family and allies will stand with him and fight.”

The series stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelley Reilly, Cole Hauser, Dave Annable, and Danny Huston.