Who Wins ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Tonight?

As The Bachelorette 2018 comes to a close, Becca Kufrin chooses her winner, but before we get into all the details on Kufrin’s new fiance, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Keep in mind that the remainder of this post is full of spoilers on who won this season, how Kufrin’s family liked the winner, and more on how the man who wins is doing with Kufrin today.

With that out of the way, let’s get into some information on the finale episode. Kufrin and her final 2 – Blake Hortsmann and Garrett Yrigoyen – each get their final solo dates. In addition, each guy sits down with Kufrin and her family to discuss their potential and futures together. Kufrin struggles with who to choose as her life mate on her last one-on-one dates, but ultimately comes to a realization about one man.

So, who wins? According to Reality Steve, the season 14 winner is Garrett Yrigoyen and he is engaged to Becca Kufrin.

In clips from the finale, Kufrin reveals that, though she was ready to profess her love just before the big proposal, she would have to say her hardest goodbye yet. Kufrin cried as she said she felt like a monster and, going into the ending scenes, runner up Blake Horstmann said he worried about competing for Kufrin’s heart. Even Kufrin’s family, who appeared on the finale, sensed Horstmann’s insecurity. But, one thing he did not waver on, was his affection for Kufrin. As for what Kufrin’s family thought of Yrigoyen, her sister Emily did warn him not to hurt her, but, all around, the family seemed to have been impressed with both men.

Should Horstmann have won Kufrin’s hand in marriage, Yrigoyen stated on the finale that he would have still been content, as long as it made Kufrin happy to be with Horstmann. Fortunately for Yrigoyen, he is the man who she is engaged to.

When talking to Entertainment Tonight about what viewers are going to see in the finale, Kufrin admitted, “You’re going to get all the emotions, you’re going to get the love, you’re going to get the tears, you’re going to get the laughter and so the journey was a roller coaster. I felt everything in that last week and it was intense and, I mean, that’s all going to play out.”

Kufrin also said that, “Until you’re in this position, you don’t realize how much pressure there really is, and how difficult it is to navigate certain relationships. Because if you’re doing it right, you should be developing feelings for multiple people to really sift through every personality, every relationship, to exhaust the ones that aren’t right for you.”

Bachelorette host, Chris Harrison, added that, “It’s gut wrenching. It’s absolutely gut wrenching, what happened in the Maldives, it’s beautiful and it’s brutal at the same time. What Arie fell into, Becca did too. Shes in love with two men, Blake and Garrett, and she’s making an impossible choice and it literally brings her to her knees.”

On the finale, Kufrin’s fiance, Yrigoyen, tells the cameras, “I love her so much. It’s terrifying to know there’s another man.” Kufrin did admit to falling in love with the final 2 men, but she did not tell either of them she loved them until the finale. She did not all into the trap of telling the two finalists “I love you.” Ben Higgins and Arie Luyendyk Jr., of The Bachelor, both made this mistake.