‘America’s Got Talent’ 2018 Semi-Finals Schedule

America’s Got Talent 2018 kicks off its live semi finals shows tonight, on September 4, 2018. The semi finals begin with 11 acts performing live for America’s votes and the judges will give their opinions as each act performs (as always). Find out who is performing tonight, how to vote online, how to watch the semi finals online. Plus, read on for the schedule for the rest of the season below.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2018 SEMI FINALS TIME SCHEDULE: There are two weeks of live semi finals to run each Tuesday and Wednesday from September 4th to September 12, 2018. Tuesday night’s shows will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, while Wednesday night’s shows will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and from 7 – 8 p.m. CT. Tuesdays are the performance shows, while Wednesdays are results nights.

AGT 2018 FINALE SCHEDULE: The grand final episode airs live on September 18, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The results show will air the next day, on September 19, 2018, and the winner of season 13 will be announced.

AGT 2018 TV CHANNEL TO WATCH: The show airs, as always, on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC airs on in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2018 VOTING: The live semi finals begin on September 4, 2018. To vote for your favorite acts and winners on the show, there are four voting methods available to viewers. Find them, along with voting instructions and the designated phone numbers for part 1 of the semi finals here.

HOW TO WATCH AGT SEASON 13 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the AGT semi finals live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch AGT live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

AGT 2018 CONTESTANTS PERFORMING ON PART 1 OF THE SEMI FINALS: The contestants performing on part 1 of the semi finals are singer Amanda Mena, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, dance group Junior New System, singer Makayla Phillips, singer Michael Ketterer, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, close-up magician Shin Lim, singers Us the Duo, children’s choir Voices of Hope, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, and wildcard multimedia act Front Pictures.

AGT 2018 CONTESTANTS PERFORMING ON PART 2 OF THE SEMI FINALS: The acts who are performing for part 2 of the semi finals include The PAC Dance Team, singer Courtney Hadwin, stand-up comedienne Vicki Barbolak, dance group Da RepubliK, opera singer Daniel Emmet, singer Noah Guthrie, singer Glennis Grace, the Angel City Chorale choir, music band We Three, electric violinist Brian King Joseph, and danger mentalist Aaron Crow.