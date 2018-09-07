Ariana Grande Disables Instagram Comments After Nasty Messages About Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande has disabled comments on her Instagram page after several people started leaving her nasty messages following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Grande started dating Miller in 2016. Their relationship lasted nearly two years.

On Friday, September 7, TMZ reported that Miller had died following a suspected overdose.

Several People Have Been Slamming Grande on Instagram

Not long after Miller’s death was reported, several people started “blaming” Grande, saying things like his death was her “fault” and that she “killed” him.

“This is your fault,” read message after message on Grande’s most recent Instagram post. You can see some of the comments in the screenshot below.

Ariana Grande disabled her comments on instagram, because sickos like these are posting this kinda shit. RIP to Mac Miller. This aint it. pic.twitter.com/m7P5lNjAG1 — Faduma 🇬🇧🇸🇴 (@ignis_leaena) September 7, 2018

Miller & Grande Broke up in 2018

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller announced their split in May 2018. According to TMZ, Miller had a really hard time following his split from Grande.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” the God Is a Woman singer captioned a photo with Miller on Instagram at the time.

Miller’s Substance Abuse Seemed to Become More of a Problem Following His Split From Grande & Her Subsequent Engagement to Pete Davidson

According to TMZ, Miller had battled substance abuse for years, but it became a bigger problem following his split from Grande.

“Miller has battled substance abuse issues for years … something that came up again in the wake of his breakup with Ariana Grande. The rapper wrecked his G-Wagon by wrapping it around a utility pole back in May and was arrested for DUI and hit and run. He fled the scene but cops say he later confessed at his home. He blew two times the legal limit,” TMZ reported.

Not long after her split from Miller, Grande moved on to Pete Davidson. Just a few weeks after going public, the two became engaged.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source told People Magazine at the time.

Miller responded to the engagement, and said that he was “happy” for his ex.

“Like the whole thing is a little strange, but it’s not negative. It’s just a part of something that’s going to continue to help make me who I am. It’s all positive energy. I am happy for her in moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me,” he said. “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple, you know?” he added.

READ NEXT: Was Mac Miller Dating Anyone at the Time of His Death?