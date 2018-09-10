How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 10 Online

Bachelor in Paradise airs each week, twice per week, but the season comes to a close this week. Tonight, is episode 10 of season 5, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. And, tomorrow night, the finale will air. So, this means that there are break ups and major commitments going down during the final two episodes. Get to know more about the remaining show schedule, how to watch the show online, the remaining cast members and more information below.

BIP5 TIME & SCHEDULE FOR FINAL TWO EPISODES: Episode 10 airs on September 10, 2018, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT. The finale episode is titled “After Paradise” and that airs on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 EPISODE 10 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

In addition to the above live streaming options, Amazon also has episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. BIP episodes can be bought individually, or purchased for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video information for the TV season you would like to purchase.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” CAST SEASON 5: The remaining cast members that are in paradise and/or arrive in paradise this week include Kendall, Grocer Joe, Jordan K., Jenna, Chris, Krystal, Kevin, Astrid, Shushanna, Annaliese, Kamil, Jordan M., John, Olivia, Diggy, Robby and Cassandra.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 5 EPISODE 10 SYNOPSIS: The plot description of episode 10 states, “A romantic date goes well until the female model is asked to change into a wedding dress; a suitor shows up for the rose ceremony still disappointed over the conversation with his girlfriend the night before.”

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 5 FINALE EPISODE SYNOPSIS: Episode 11, which is the finale episode, is titled “After Paradise.” The brief synopsis for the episode reads, “The couples spend their final moments in Mexico; the cast reunites after Paradise.”

