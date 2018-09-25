‘Better Call Saul’: That Season 4 Episode 8 Twist Might Mean Kim’s Part of ‘Breaking Bad’

If you’ve always thought that Kim and Jimmy were going to be torn apart in some tragic, heartbreaking way in Better Call Saul, you might have been wrong. Season 4 Episode 8 left us with some strong hints that things might end up differently, and now fans are creating new theories that could turn everything upside down. This post has major spoilers for the end of Season 4 Episode 8, “Coushatta,” so don’t read on unless you’ve already seen the episode or you’re OK being spoiled.

At the very end of the episode, we thought Kim was going to break up with Jimmy. In fact, this whole season has been leading us in that direction.

But instead, Kim told Jimmy that she wanted to pull another con. She absolutely loved what they did to free Huell and she wants to do it again. She and Jimmy are now closer than ever, and it doesn’t look like they’re splitting any time soon. And fans are now calling Kim “Slippin’ Kim” or “Slippin’ Kimmy.”

Some fans still believe that Kim and Jimmy will ultimately part ways. Maybe Jimmy will have to leave Kim so she doesn’t get pulled in deeper. Maybe he’ll go too far in a morally grey area. Or maybe she’ll be hurt in some terrible accident that’s a result of a con they were pulling.

But after the way the episode ended, fans have another theory about what will happen, and it has some ties to Better Call Saul.

The theory is that maybe Kim and Jimmy are still together in the Breaking Bad universe. We don’t learn much about Saul’s personal life. And Kim enjoys the con just as much as Jimmy does. Maybe she came up with the concept of “Saul Goodman, Attorney at Law.” Maybe she’s the one who pushes Jimmy to do bigger and bigger things, rather than the other way around like everyone has suggested.

Fans are hoping now that in a flash forward scene when we see Gene, we will one day see Kim too, and she’ll be meeting with him. Maybe she tracked him down through that taxi cab driver.

Here’s a big clue that Kim might still be around.

Fans have pointed out that in Breaking Bad, the holding company that Saul uses to launder money and evade taxes is called Ice Station Zebra Associates. The company’s name also shows up in small print during Saul’s TV commercials. Here’s an example:

And a screenshot:

Interestingly, Ice Station Zebra is the name of Kim’s favorite movie. It’s a 1968 movie that stars Rock Hudson, and Jimmy and Kim are watching it together in the Amarillo episode.

And in the episode Bali Ha’i, when Kim and Jimmy run a con that involves a stranger writing a check for $10,000 to their startup, Kim has the stranger write the check to Ice Station Zebra Associates.

So either Jimmy named the money laundering company in memory of Kim (but why would he if they were broken up?) or maybe she’s the one running Ice Station Zebra Associates.

There’s one more intriguing clue that fans have pointed out. The meaning of the Wexler surname is “money changer.” And that just happens to fit in quite well with someone running a money laundering business. Oh, and let’s not forget that thanks to Kim’s experience with Mesa Verde, she now is an expert on running banks. Hmmm…

