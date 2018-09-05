‘The Bobby Brown Story’ Time Schedule & Channel

BET has delivered a new, two-part miniseries titled The Bobby Brown Story and the actual Bobby Brown was a producer on the project. Get to know more about the series, which is said to be the life story of Bobby Brown, as well as the show’s broadcast schedule. Read on for what time to watch the show, additional airings, channel info and more below.

“THE BOBBY BROWN STORY” TIME SCHEDULE: The two-part series airs on September 4th and September 5th of 2018. Part 1 airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 4th, 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 5th, 5 p.m. ET/PT on September 6th, 6:55 p.m. ET/PT on September 8th, 3 p.m. ET/PT on September 9th, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 11th, as well as 9 p.m. ET/PT and 11 p.m. ET/PT on September 17th. Part 2 will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 5th, 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 6th, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 8th, 5:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 9th, and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 11th.

“THE BOBBY BROWN STORY” TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the BET network, as well as on BET Her. Check with your local TV provider to find out the channel number in your area.

“THE BOBBY BROWN STORY” LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the miniseries live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: BET is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch the miniseries live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: BET is included in either the “Sling Blue” package or the “Sling Orange” Plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“THE BOBBY BROWN STORY” CAST: Woody McClain appeared as Bobby Brown in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story. He has reprised his role for this event. In addition, he is joined by

PART 1 OF “THE BOBBY BROWN STORY” SYNOPSIS: Bobby Brown becomes one of the biggest and most successful entertainers in the world by the age of 20 and shocks the world with his marriage to Whitney Houston; their shared struggle with addiction derails both of their careers.

PART 2 OF “THE BOBBY BROWN STORY” SYNOPSIS: Bobby and Whitney’s marriage falls apart after he kicks hard drugs in jail and she continues using; his attempt to rebuild his life is put to the ultimate test by a series of family tragedies.