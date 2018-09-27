Olivia Wilde Reacts to Photo of Women Sitting Behind Brett Kavanaugh

Actress Olivia Wilde has been following the Brett Kavanaugh hearing and posted some of her thoughts on social media on Thursday. Wilde, who hasn’t been shy about sharing her opinions on various political and social matters, took to Instagram to share a photo of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman who came forward to allege that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her back in 1982.

Wilde showed her support of Ford with an empowering caption matching an equally powerful photo.

“She did this for us. Despite death threats. With her family in hiding. For us. For women. For men. For a different future for our kids. Thank you, Dr. Ford. I believe you,” Wilde captioned an Instagram photo of Ford. The photo was of Ford standing with her eyes closed, seemingly being sworn in, which you can see below.

Less than 30 minutes later, Wilde posted another Instagram photo, showing the women sitting behind Kavanaugh. Wilde commented on the photo, showing support for Kavanaugh’s accusers and utilizing the hashtag #stopkavanagh. You can check out the photo below.

Just two days ago, it was reported that Wilde was planning on knocking on doors in an effort to help her mother, Leslie Cockburn, 66, who is a Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th District in the U. S. House of Representatives.

“I’m really inspired by her because she’s pivoting from a 35-year-long career in journalism to politics, and to do that at 66 years old is so inspiring. And I love the idea that you can continue to evolve as you get older and wiser. I just directed my first film [Booksmart, due out next year], and we were on these parallel paths of doing something new, breaking new ground simultaneously. And we would call each other and check in and say, ‘How’s it going?’ ‘The stress is unbearable, but it’s the most fulfilling feeling I’ve ever had.’ ‘Great, me too,'” Wilde told the Hollywood Reporter.

Back in March, the actress spoke at the March For Our Lives rally in downtown Los Angeles, with her partner, Jason Sudeikis, and their two children in tow.