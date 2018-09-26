Chrissy Metz Weight Loss Journey Has Been Long

This Is Us returns to living rooms across the U.S. tonight as the Season 3 premiere kicks off on NBC. The plots surrounding the Pearson family will continue, as viewers learn more about Jack, Rebecca, Kate, Kevin and Randall.

Since the very first episode back in Season 1, Kate Pearson’s struggle with her weight has been highlighted. Actress Chrissy Metz, who portrays Kate, has shared a similar struggle with her weight in her life, and she has chosen to share her weight loss journey with fans.

Metz Says That She’s Been ‘Chubby’ all of Her Life

“I’ve been chubby all my life. I was born chubby and as I got older at different times in my life I was thinner or more active or playing sports but I was definitely always a chubbier kid. My friends could eat whatever they wanted to but I knew that as a kid if I ate certain things I would totally gain weight. I had to be really cognizant of what I ate,” Metz told the Hollywood Reporter back in 2017.

Over the years, Metz has tried various diets and different routines in an effort to lose weight. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she first went to Weight Watchers when she was just 11 years old.

She Isn’t Having Gastric Bypass Surgery, Despite Her ‘This Is Us’ Contract Stating That She’d Need to Lose Weight as Part of Her Role

After she landed her role on This Is Us and became more well known, many people started wondering if Metz would undergo gastric bypass surgery — and if that surgery would in some way be documented or recreated on the show. In 2016, she revealed that weight loss was part of her contract.

“In our contact, it did state that would be a part of it, to lose the weight in the trajectory of the character as she comes to find herself. That was a win-win for me. Because it’s one thing to try to do it on your own. But as human beings, it’s an ego thing: We’re more likely to do something for someone else,” Metz told TVLine at the time.

However, Metz said that she didn’t have plans to undergo surgery, calling the solution a “fast fix” and “not always the right answer” during a sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres.

She Chose to Wear Something More ‘Open’ at This Year’s Emmy Awards

Earlier this month, Metz attended the Emmys wearing an emerald green gown. The actress chose a dress that bared her arms and showed off a bit more skin than what she normally wears.

“It’s like. Open. ‘Cuz I’m like, ‘why do you gotta put so much fabric on a big girl?” Metz joked with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner. You can check out that interview in the video below.

As you can see, Metz is very confident and seems to have embraced her size. It’s a journey that she has been on personally — and with Kate Pearson — and that journey is ongoing.

“It’s a work in progress; nothing is ever going to be perfect. We have to learn to celebrate the victories but not hold onto the shame that we have of not doing something fast enough or quickly enough or the right way. Everything in life has its flows and ups and downs. It’s important to see that she’s really trying, but she’s going to have a fall or two. She has to keep charging and that’s what I think a lot of people need — inspiration to know that we’re all in this together. We’re all works in progress and not everything is going to be perfect all the time. It’s important to show that,” Metz told the Hollywood Reporter.