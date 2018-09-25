‘Dancing With the Stars Junior’ Cast Spoilers: Who Are the DWTS Jr Contestants?

Season 27 of DWTS has begun, but soon, the new edition of the show, Dancing With the Stars Junior, will premiere. The jr. edition will feature some of the pros from the regular show, as well as some familiar faces on the judges’ panel. And, when it comes to the rest of the cast, there will be mentors, along with junior pros and celebrity kid contestants. The season 1 cast of the show is set to be announced on September 25, 2018, during the first results show of the season for DWTS. But, for those who cannot wait that long, we have collected some spoilers on who the contestants and the junior pros are, in addition to the rest of the class. And, according to Pure DWTS, the show appears to be pre-taped, so there are even spoilers about the first elimination.

But, first, let’s get into the mentors, pros and contestants, as a couple of them are relatives of prominent DWTS pro dancers like Lindsay Arnold and Jenna Johnson.

The pro dance partners are Rylee Arnold, Hailey Bills, Brightyn Brems, Kami Couch, Kamri Peterson, Elliana Walmsley, Artyon Celestine, JT Church, Tristan Ianeiro, Lev Khmelev, Jake Monreal, and Sage Rosen. The adult mentors for the season include Lindsay Arnold, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, and Gleb Savchenko.

When it comes to the children who are participating as the celebrity contestants, they are Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Black-ish star Miles Brown, General Hospital actor Hudson West, Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia Pippen, Stuck in the Middle actress Ariana Greenblatt, Sky Brown, Tripp Palin, Stevie Wonder son Mandla Morris, Jason Maybaum, Kenzie Ziegler from Dance Moms, Addison Osta Smith, and Akash Vukoti.

And now, let’s get to the teams …

Miles and Rylee, who will be mentored by Lindsay.

Tripp and Hailey, who will bementored by Jenna.

Akash and Kamri, who will be mentored by Witney.

Mandla and Brightyn, who will be mentored by Cheryl.

Jason and Elliana, who will be mentored by Emma.

Hudson and Kami, who will be mentored by Hayley.

Sky and JT, who will be mentored by Alan.

Kenzie and Sage, who will be mentored by Gleb.

Alana and Tristan, who will be mentored by Artem.

Sophia and Jake, who will be mentored by Sasha.

Ariana and Artyon, who will be mentored by Brandon.

Addison and Lev, who will be mentored by Keo.

The judges and hosts this season are all familiar faces from the Dancing With the Stars series as well. The hosts are former celebrity contestants Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher, who previously went on the DWTS tour. Meanwhile, the judges are DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, choreographer Mandy Moore and former DWTS champion Adam Rippon. And, just like the normal show, this one will have troupe dancers to assist in dances and for entertainment value. Pure DWTS has reported that the troupe dancers are Makeila Lawrence, Cody Bingham, Reese Hatala, and Sebastian Jozuka.

When it comes to spoilers on who gets eliminated first on the show, the rumors are that Bristol Palin’s son, Tripp, gets eliminated, according to The Inquistr. Radar Online reported that Tripp Palin was not enjoying his experience on the show, which is disappointing to Jenna Johnson fans, as she was mentoring Tripp and her niece, Hailey Bills.

In recent weeks, Bills posted what seemed like a “goodbye” message from the show, to Aunt Jenna, on her Instagram. Bills wrote, “This has been the most amazing experience. I can’t believe it’s already over. Jenna, thank you for being the best aunt and mentor I could ever ask for. You have helped me through this whole thing, I couldn’t have done it without you. I love you so much and am going to miss you. I am so grateful for this opportunity and am proud to call all of these people my family.”

As for Tripp Palin, it’s not the end of the road for him and reality television. He and his family are new cast members on MTV’s hit show Teen Mom OG. But, according to a post on Reddit, Tripp Palin wasn’t the only contestant to be eliminated on episode 1. It was reportedly a double elimination, with Addison Osta Smith, Lev Khmelev, and Keo Motsepe’s team getting the boot as well. And, when it comes to the finalists on the show, they reportedly include teams Kenzie Ziegler/Sage Rosen/Gleb Savchenko, Sky Brown/JT Church/Alan Bersten, Miles Brown/Rylee Arnold/Lindsay Arnold, and Ariana Greenblatt/Artyon Celestine/Brandon Armstrong. For all the elimination spoilers, up to the finals, fans can see them on Reddit here. None of these elimination spoilers have been confirmed by ABC, so fans will have to wait and see how they pan out.