David Henrie Arrested with Loaded Gun: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie has been arrested after carrying a loaded gun at LAX.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Has Booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail & Has Since Been Released

At 9:05 am, according to People, Henrie was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun. The incident occurred at Terminal 2 at LAX.

The public information officer shared with People, “He has been booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and will be released on his own recognizance.”

2. He Was Caught After Going Through a TSA Screening Monday

TMZ reports that Henrie was going through a TSA screening on Monday when he was discovered with the loaded gun.

The gun was a M&P Sheild 9mm pistol.

Henrie has not said why he was carrying the weapon.

3. He Owned the Gun and Claims It Was Legal

TMZ caught up with Henrie as he was leaving the jail. He told the news station that the “gun was his and totally legal.”

TMZ also writes, “He’s got nothing but respect for the officers who arrested him, and says he’ll clear everything up later today.”

4. He Is Married and Expecting a Child with His Wife

On September 5, Henrie revealed that he is expecting a daughter with his wife, Maria Cahill Henrie.

He posted a video of the gender reveal with a comment that read, “ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing “I Loved Her First”. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂 #baby #itsagirl #poppa #dad.”

Ironically enough, the Daily Mail quotes him as saying, after talking about how he was going to be a protective father. “‘That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!”

5. He Recently Hung out with Selena Gomez in Disneyland

On July 4, Henry hung out with Henrie at Disneyland. She posted a picture to Instagram to document the event.

The two appear to have stayed close since graduating from their work on the Disney Channel. In April 2017, they shared a dinner together.

Gomez posted a video of the outing on her Instagram and commented, “Having a nice night with this guy!” before flashing the camera to Henrie.