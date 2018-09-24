‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Time, Channel & Schedule

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres in a two-night event, with a whole new batch of celebrity contestants. Some of your favorite pro dancers are back in the ballroom, along with the long-standing judges and co-hosts. Get to know more about what time the show airs, the DWTS 2018 schedule, cast details and more information below.

DWTS SEASON 27 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The season 27 premiere of Dancing With the Stars airs on September 24th and 25th of 2018, in a two-night event. Episode 1 airs on Monday night, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, while episode 2 airs on Tuesday night, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT.

DWTS SEASON 27 SCHEDULE: This season, Dancing With the Stars airs on two nights per week, with the results being delivered each week, based on America’s votes.

DWTS SEASON 27 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 27 LIVE STREAM: If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the ABC channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

DWTS SEASON 27 PROS: Newly engaged pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are back. There is also a new pro in the mix and his name is Brandon Armstrong. The other pros involved this season are Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 27 VOTING: If you are wondering how to vote for DWTS, there are several methods. During week 1 of the show, viewers can cast their votes for their favorite couples via phone and online at www.ABC.com on Monday night, beginning from the start of episode 1 on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The window will then close at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

DWTS SEASON 27 JUDGES & HOSTS: Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews both return to the show as co-hosts. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman all are back on the judges’ panel as well.

DWTS SEASON 27 CAST OF CONTESTANTS: The celebrities participating as contestants this season include Grocer Joe Amabile from Bachelor in Paradise, comedienne Nikki Glaser, radio personality Bobby Bones, Juan Pablo Di Pace of Fuller House, actress Evanna Lynch, actor Milo Manheim, actress Nancy McKeon, model Alexis Ren, former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, actor John Schneider, singer Tinashe, paralympic skier Danelle Umstead, and former NFL’er DeMarcus Ware.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 27 PREMIERE DETAILS: Mackenzie Ziegler is slated to perform her hit song “Wonderful” on night two of the premiere, and at the end of the two-night event, one couple will be eliminated from the competition. The cast of Dancing With the Stars Junior will also be revealed on night two of the show.