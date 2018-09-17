Emmys 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Show Online

The 2018 Emmy Awards air tonight, on the NBC network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For those hoping to watch the full show online, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:
In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.
NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.
In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above cable-free streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, if you have a cable log-in. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that. According to Wired, the full show will also be available as early as tomorrow, September 18, 2018, on demand via NBC.
For those hoping to watch the red carpet show that airs on NBC, from 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET, for the Emmy Awards, the above streaming options can also be used to view the arrivals as they air live.
This year’s awards are hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, airing live from Los Angeles, for the 70th edition of the show. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads with nine nominations and we have the rundown of the most notable nominations below. Read on for which shows and stars could be walking away as winners tonight.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Sr. on Black-ish
Ted Danson as Michael on The Good Place
Larry David as Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks/Teddy Perkins on Atlanta
Bill Hader as Barry Berkman/Barry Block on Barry
William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher on Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett on Mom
Issa Rae as Issa Dee on Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on Black-ish
Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein on Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde on Ozark
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson on This Is Us
Ed Harris as The Man in Black/William on Westworld
Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings on The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson on This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe on Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown
Tatiana Maslany as Various Characters on Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne/Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri on Killing Eve
Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy on Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso on Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch as Patrick Melrose on Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels as John O. Neill on The Looming Tower
John Legend as Jesus Christ on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons as Captain Robert Daly on Black Mirror: USS Callister
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel as Cora Tannetti on The Sinner
Laura Dern as Jennifer Fox on The Tale
Michelle Dockery as Alice Fletcher on Godless
Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson on Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King as Latrice Butler on Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson as Ally Mayfair-Richards on American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets on Baskets
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles on Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe” Weissman on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau on Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz as Vanessa “Van” Keefer on Atlanta
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan on GLOW
Leslie Jones as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris on Roseanne
Megan Mullally as Karen Walker on Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford on The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson on Homeland
Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel as Emily/Ofsteven on The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven on Stranger Things
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret on The Crown
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay on Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford on The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin on Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo as Jacob Vazquez on Waco
Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Clarke on The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock as Jeffrey Trail on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light as Marilyn Miglin on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter as Beverly Hope on American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes McNue on Godless
Letitia Wright as Nish on Black Mirror: Black Museum