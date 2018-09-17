Emmys 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Show Online

The 2018 Emmy Awards air tonight, on the NBC network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For those hoping to watch the full show online, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above cable-free streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, if you have a cable log-in. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that. According to Wired, the full show will also be available as early as tomorrow, September 18, 2018, on demand via NBC.

For those hoping to watch the red carpet show that airs on NBC, from 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET, for the Emmy Awards, the above streaming options can also be used to view the arrivals as they air live.

This year’s awards are hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, airing live from Los Angeles, for the 70th edition of the show. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads with nine nominations and we have the rundown of the most notable nominations below. Read on for which shows and stars could be walking away as winners tonight.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Sr. on Black-ish

Ted Danson as Michael on The Good Place

Larry David as Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks/Teddy Perkins on Atlanta

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman/Barry Block on Barry

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher on Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett on Mom

Issa Rae as Issa Dee on Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on Black-ish

Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein on Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde on Ozark

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson on This Is Us

Ed Harris as The Man in Black/William on Westworld

Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings on The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson on This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe on Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown

Tatiana Maslany as Various Characters on Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne/Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri on Killing Eve

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy on Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso on Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch as Patrick Melrose on Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels as John O. Neill on The Looming Tower

John Legend as Jesus Christ on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons as Captain Robert Daly on Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel as Cora Tannetti on The Sinner

Laura Dern as Jennifer Fox on The Tale

Michelle Dockery as Alice Fletcher on Godless

Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson on Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King as Latrice Butler on Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson as Ally Mayfair-Richards on American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets on Baskets

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles on Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe” Weissman on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau on Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz as Vanessa “Van” Keefer on Atlanta

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan on GLOW

Leslie Jones as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris on Roseanne

Megan Mullally as Karen Walker on Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford on The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson on Homeland

Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel as Emily/Ofsteven on The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven on Stranger Things

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret on The Crown

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay on Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford on The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin on Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo as Jacob Vazquez on Waco

Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Clarke on The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock as Jeffrey Trail on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light as Marilyn Miglin on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter as Beverly Hope on American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes McNue on Godless

Letitia Wright as Nish on Black Mirror: Black Museum