Kendra Wilkinson Dating Businessman Frankie Conti

Kendra Wilkinson is dating a young businessman named Frankie Conti, 28, less than six months after announcing her divorce from former Philadelphia Eagle Hank Baskett. The news of Wilkinson’s new relationship comes from an E! report.

Their article says that Conti and Wilkinson, 33, met at a charity golf tournament in July 2018. A source tells E! that the couple “hit it off immediately” and that the relationship is “very new and casual, but they have been spending time together and going on dates recently.” That source also described Wilkinson as having “fun with Frankie.”

1. Depending on Who You Believe, the Couple Are Either Together or Kendra Is Playing the Field

US Weekly carries a similar story with a source telling the magazine that Wilkinson and Conti’s relationship is “nothing serious” and “casual.” That source added, “They have been hanging out and spending time with each other. Kendra likes Frank because he is attentive and listens to her. It’s been refreshing to have someone light and fun in her life.” That article mentions that the couple celebrated National Pepperoni Day at D’Amores Pizza in Los Angeles together. Conti was tagged in a Twitter post at the restaurant in June 2018. A month later, US reported that Wilkinson wasn’t looking for a new relationship. People’s take on Wilkinson’s romantic entanglements is that she is talking to a “bunch of different guys.”

2. Conti Got His Master’s in Entrepreneurship in 2017

According to his LinkedIn page, Conti is “currently the influencer relations manager/project manager at The Influence.” The Influence is a “multifaceted branding agency with a strong focus on influencer marketing.” Conti specializes in hosting parties for clients. Conti is a 2008 graduate of Youngstown State University where he studied Information Technology and Business. In 2016, Conti attained a Master’s in Entrepreneurial Studies from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. Conti attended high school at Boardman High School in Boardman, Ohio.

3. Conti Says, ‘Simplicity Is the Ultimate Sophistication’

Prior to working in marketing, Conti worked in administration for the U.S. Air Force, sales for Louis Vutton, as a consultant for Dell and in sales for ADP. Conti writes in his About section on his Facebook page, “Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever.” Conti moved out to Los Angeles in 2014. As news of Conti and Wilkinson’s relationship spread across the internet, Conti deleted his Instagram page. His description on his profile read, “Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication.”

4. Kendra Appears to Be in a Romantic Mood

On the same day that reports surfaced that Wilkinson and Conti were dating, Wilkinson began the day by tweeting, “I cut everything I’m trying to impress out of my life n giving myself the room to just be exactly who i am. No guilt for gaining a pound, no second guessing myself, no asking for permission to do what i want to bring a smile. Everything else is accepted.” Another message read, “If one more person tells me to “focus on kids” “you’re kids come first” i think imma lose it.” Later, Wilkinson appeared to be in a better mood, tweeting, “Got that smoooooooth r&b on” and “Making spaghetti for my special dates tonight. I might even light candles.” Although the “special dates” are likely a reference to her children, sorry Frankie.”

5. Kendra Has Had a Difficult Summer Since Splitting From Baskett

In August 2018, it was widely reported that Wilkinson and Baskett had not finalized their divorce due to custody issues. The couple shares two children together, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 4. That same month Wilkinson told her Instagram followers, “Just when I think I’m healed, I start to cry. Sorry I’m not a perfect person. I’m really sorry.” Wilkinson’s most recent Instagram post struck a more positive note with Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend saying, “Today was a good day. Truly smiled. Hope you all had a good day too. Love you.”

