Linda Janack: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Linda Janack is the Van Buren teacher in Michigan who is accused of running the porn website, Hot for Teachers, along with her husband, Scott. In her porn career, Janack goes by the moniker, Ms. Beulah Ballbreaker. Her husband is known as Jasper Woodcock. Click on Detroit was the first to report that Janack operated and was a star on the website. Janack is a reading teacher at Edgemont Elementary School in the Van Buren Township in Michigan. School district officials told Click on Detroit that they are looking into the reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Janack & Her Husband Describe Themselves as ‘Teachers Who Love to F***’

Speaking to Click on Detroit, Scott Janack, said that he hoped the media attention would result in more hits for their website. The couple operates the website as part of the ManyVids.com network. Janack’s profile reads, “Recently started camming and it has been fun. We’ve meet [sic] so many people and the sex is great too.” Janack says the couple joined the site in January 2018. The couple sells themselves on the site as “Highly sexual & adventurous teachers who love to f***! CHECK OUT THESE TWO REAL LIFE TEACHERS!!!!.” On her profile, Janack describes her breasts as “Silicon 36DDD.” Janack and her husband are also active on the cam sites, Chaturbate, CamSoda and Cam4. In May 2018, Janack finished third in CamSoda’s “Milf Contest.”

2. Linda & Scott Janack Charge $200 for a Private Skype Call

On their Chaturbate profile, Janack writes, “We are an extremely fit, married couple with a great sex life and want to share it with you! We try to cam daily, but times vary with our schedules. We c** online to f*** and look for sexual pleasure in entertaining all of our followers.” The couple charges up to $200 for a Skype video chat. The couple has uploaded 91 videos to Many Vids, the last coming on August 12. Titles of the clips include, College Sex Course, High School Humping and Principal F***s Student in Her Bedroom. The couple’s Cam4 website describes Scott Janack as “bicurious.”

3. Scott Janack Says He Is Looking Forward to Doing a Scene With a Male Performer

In a December 2017 interview with Gay.Blogs.Cam4.com, Scott Janack said that he had been camming since August 2017. Scott Janack said that his baseball career finished in 2010. When asked about the challenges of his camming career, Scott Janack said, “I think the biggest challenge was starting out as an unknown model with absolutely no fans following me. Another challenge has been my age. Quite honestly though, my personality and muscular toned body has helped attract some wonderful fans. My personal goal is to be the best 40+ camming model in the industry and set a great example for those in hat MATURE category.” He goes on to say that his cam shows with his wife are much more popular than his solo masturbation shows. He adds, “I have no problem doing shows with other male performers. I am actually looking forward to it. I can’t say exactly what the show script would look like, but I not it wouldn’t be disappointed and it would be HOTT as hell!”

4. Linda Janack Is Not Accused of Any Crimes

The mother of one of Janack’s students told Click on Detroit, “My kids, when they talked about her, really liked her. But that’s not OK, and I can’t believe if the district knows about it they’re still allowing it. specially with them being open about it, that’s not something you should be doing when you’re in the profession of being around children.”

Janack is not accused of committing any crimes. In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, school superintendent Pete Kudlak said officials are “working through the process now.” Kudlak also said that the complaints about Janack’s side-profession did not initially come from the parents of students but rather from another source. Subsequently, complaints came from the parents of students. Kudlak went on to say that Janack works with “struggling students” as an “interventionist.” The Belleville Independent reported in February 2018 that Janack made just over $69,500 in 2017.

5. Scott Janack Is a Member of Michigan’s Softball Hall of Fame

Social media posts indicate that Linda and Scott Janack have three sons together. Scott Janack is also a teacher. He teaches physical education at Riverside Middle School in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. In a 2015 Rate My Teach review, a students says, “He was the best teacher and I miss him now.” In 2014, Scott Janack was inducted into Michigan’s softball hall of fame.