Jane Hajduk, Tim Allen’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Allen is back on television after his show, Last Man Standing, was picked up by Fox after being dropped by ABC. The first episode of the show’s new season was released early — on Twitter — but the premiere will air on Fox this evening.

Having Allen’s back through thick and thin is his wife, Jane Hajduk, whom he married in 2006. The couple has starred in a few films together and share a daughter, Elizabeth, who was born in 2009.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Allen in 2006 in Colorado

Hajduk and Allen tied the knot back in 2006. The couple exchanged vows in a very intimate ceremony in Grand Lake, Colorado. At the time, Allen’s rep, Marleah Leslie, told People Magazine that the only guests at the wedding were close family members. Based on a few photos from the couple’s big day, it appears there were about 50 people present.

The wedding was held outdoors on a dock with a stunning view of the mountains in the background. The bride wore a simple, low-cut, v-neck white gown while the groom opted for a classic black suit. Hajduk wore her brunette hair up in a messy updo and carried a bouquet of red roses. You can see a photo from Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk’s wedding here.

2. She Welcomed Her Daughter With Allen in 2009

After marrying Allen, Jane Hajduk became a stepmother to Allen’s daughter, Katherine, whom he welcomed in 1989 with his first wife, Laura Deibel. In 2009, Hajduk and Allen welcomed a child together, a daughter they named Elizabeth.

Hajduk stayed fit during her pregnancy, only gaining 28 pounds over the course of nine months. Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, she got her pre-baby shape back.

“I didn’t feel like I needed to eat more, so I did that plus I worked out and I swam — and the man upstairs, I don’t know, gave me something… but, really, if I had had cravings I would have been eating. I knew I didn’t want to work so hard when she was born, so I thought, ‘Let’s just take it easy, let’s do this right,'” Hajduk told People Magazine back in 2009.

Hajduk was overjoyed to become a mother and admitted that the experience was “surreal.”

“Not that we didn’t have an incredible life, but there’s more and our love is going to change, and now we have somebody else to love. Like every woman has ever said, you can’t believe how much you love this little infant,” Hajduk told People at the time.

3. She’s an Actress, Most Well-Known for Her Role in ‘Zoom’

Not unlike her husband, Hajduk is an actress who has more than a dozen credits to her name. She got her start back in the early 90s, first starring in the film Sex Crimes. From there, Hajduk appeared in a couple of television series, including NCIS back in 2004.

In 2006, Hajduk got to work alongside her husband in The Shaggy Dog. In the film, Allen played the lead role of Dave Douglas while Hajduk played a supporting role as a news reporter. And this isn’t the only time that she and Allen have worked together. In 2006, she and Allen co-starred in Zoom, a PG-rated adventure-comedy geared toward kids. While Allen took on the film’s lead role playing Captain Zoom, Hajduk landed the role of Researcher Taylor.

Most recently, Hajduk starred in Unintended, a short in which she plays the lead role alongside Jeff Perry. She also recently wrapped Dirty Little Secret, another short in which landed the lead role.

4. She Is Listed as the Producer on the 2018 Television Short Series, ‘The Watch’

In addition to acting, Hajduk has grabbed ahold of the producing wheel and has done some production work this year. Not only did she produce the aforementioned short Unintended (which she also stars in), but she is listed as the producer of a television series short called The Watch, which is currently in pre-production.

The Watch is about a “mysterious pocket watch [that] finds the people who need it most and reveals how different people manage their complicated relationship with time in this new anthology series for the web,” according to the Internet Movie Database.

Hajduk is listed as the producer on six out of 10 episodes of the show, which stars Paul Nygro,

Gregory Bach, Michael Cavanaugh, Jen Ray, and Zachary Roozen.

5. Allen Was Previously Married to Laura Diebel

Allen was previously married to Laura Diebel, his high-school sweetheart. The two were married from 1984 through 2003, and Diebel even stayed with Allen through some of the most difficult years of his life.

According to People Magazine, she stuck by her then-boyfriend’s side when he was busted for distributing cocaine in Michigan in 1978. Allen spent two years and four months in a federal prison.

“We loved each other. It was that simple,” Diebel told People back in 1991.

In 1989, Allen and Diebel welcomed their daughter, Katherine, whom they lovingly call “Kady.” Allen and Diebel separated in 1999, finalizing their divorce in 2003.

When he married Hajduk three years later, he maintains that he was a changed man.

“I’m not the same guy I was the first time [I was married], when I was hiding and doing what people who drink too much do. I was not connecting. But I’ve been sober for almost 20 years. I’m much more present,” Allen told Closer Weekly last year.