Kelly Clarkson Puts 30+ Pound Weight Loss on Display

Kelly Clarkson posted a new picture of herself on Instagram, showing off her enviable curves. The former American Idol alum looked lovely in a white and black, tea-length dress ahead of her appearance on The View.

“I’m like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather,” Kelly said on Today earlier this summer. Since that time, Clarkson has been able to keep the weight off. She’s looking really good these days and seems proud of her new look.

You can check out the photo below.

Clarkson, a mother of two, recently opened up to People Magazine about her 37-pound weight loss. The Voice star was forced to change her diet because of a “thyroid issue,” and the changes that she made actually caused her to lose weight. She told the outlet that “weight loss wasn’t the goal,” but that she changed her habits because of her health.

Clarkson decided to follow The Plant Paradox, a healthy eating plan put into motion by Dr. Steven R. Gundry. The best part? Clarkson lost the weight without having to do any exercise.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” Clarkson told Extra back in June. “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. … Literally, I haven’t worked out at all,” she said.

Fans were quick to leave Clarkson some positive messages, complimenting her look.

“Look how gorgeous you are, lady,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Gorgeous dress!!! You look stunning,” added a second.

“You look incredible,” echoed a third.