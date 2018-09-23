Kylie Jenner and Baby Daddy Travis Scott Say Stormi’s Ready to Walk

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15, Kylie Jenner’s secretive pregnancy and her giving birth to baby Stormi is finally a topic of conversation. Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian basically calls it the best-kept secret of the century, since Kylie managed to keep her baby news out of the spotlight for her entire pregnancy.

Details of Stormi’s birth were also revealed by matriarch Kris Jenner, who said she actually helped deliver her granddaughter, as reported by People. Kris said that Kylie was “a trooper” during labor and that it was actually a very calm situation. Kris says on KUWTK that, “She did really, really well,” gushes Kris, 62. “She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’”

Kris then added that, “She was so calm. It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

The father of Kylie Jenner’s baby is rapper Travis Scott and recently, Us Weekly reported that little Stormi will soon be walking. Travis revealed on Instagram that, “We about to be walking soon.”

Baby Stormi is just a couple weeks younger than Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, aka “Chi”. Stormi is also just two months older that Khloe Kardashian’s baby True. In an interview with The Evening Standard, Kylie talked about how close Stormi is with her sisters’ children and how quickly they are all growing. Kylie said that, “It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing and they’re like … it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

When Kylie Jenner first confirmed that she had been pregnant and delivered her first child, she delivered a video of her journey to fans, posting it on YouTube. This was after months of speculation.

Kylie also posted a message to her fans on Instagram, writing, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

While Kris Jenner may have pulled her granddaughter out and into the world, she wouldn’t be the first woman in the family to actually have a hand in the birth of a family member. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian pulled out her children while giving birth and her sisters appeared shocked. And, it was all captured on KUWTK. Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, opted to keep their daughter’s birth more private.