Lil Wayne’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lil Wayne has gotten lots of attention over the past few weeks because of his album Tha Carter V and its subsequent delay. The album is said to boast an all-star list of guest features, but one that may surprise some fans is Reginae Carter, Wayne’s oldest daughter.

She’s said to contribute vocals to a song called “Famous,” which was previewed on Instagram earlier this year. Check it out above. In addition to Reginae, the New Orleans rapper has three other kids, with rumors of a possible fifth surfacing late last year. Here’s what you need to know about Lil Wayne’s children.

1. He Had Reginae Carter With His Ex-Wife Antonia Wright

Reginae Carter was born on November 29, 1998 to Wayne and his high school sweetheart Antonia Wright (nee Johnson). The couple were married in 2004, but the latter filed for divorce two years later, citing inability to cope with Wayne’s lifestyle and his affair with singer Nivea as the primary causes.

Reginae was the victim of an internet hoax in August 2008, when several outlets reported that she had died in a car accident. Many of Wayne’s fans were unsure whether the reports were true, and he eventually had to release a statement denying them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who are genuinely concerned about Reginae and her safety,” he told AllHipHop. “Please allow me to dispel any rumors or speculations and report that my daughter is alive, healthy and surrounded by family who care and love her dearly. The rumors are completely false and unfounded; neither Reginae nor any other member of my family has been involved in any car accident.”

Earlier this year, Reginae began dating Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci. The two were spotted hanging out together during NBA All-Star Weekend together last month, and they confirmed their relationship. Reginae is also a rapper, and is currently signed to Young Money Records.

2. He Had Dwayne Michael Carter III With a Radio Broadcaster Sarah Vivan

Wayne’s second child Dwayne Michael Carter III was born on October 22, 2008. Wayne had the child with radio host Sarah Vivan, who he met at one of his concerts three years earlier. According to lilwaynehq, they nicknamed their son Lil Tuney, which is how what everyone else in their family calls him.

Vivan was born and raised in Cincinnati where she worked as a radio host for Streetz 94.5, but she currently lives in Atlanta with her son and her daughter Essence from a previous relationship. Empire BBK reports that Weezy and Vivan are still great friends and keep in close contact to raise Lil Tuney together.

In 2016, Wayne went to a skate park in Atlanta, Georgia to practice new tricks on his skateboard. He was joined by rappers Lil Twist and Petey Lo as well as Vivan and their son. Dwayne can be seen at the fifty second mark of the video, which you can check out above.

3. He Had Cameron Carter With Actress & Model Lauren London

Wayne’s third child Cameron Carter was born on September 9, 2009. The child’s mother, Lauren London, is an actress and model who first met Wayne back in 1998 when she was a teenager. According to lilwaynehq, London and Wayne were secretly engaged at one point, but ultimately decided to call it off due to incompatible lifestyles and career opportunities.

Wayne can be heard rapping about his relationship with London on the freestyles to

“California Love“, “Young’n Blues“, and “Frontin’.” They refer to their son Cameron by the nickname Killa, and they also keep in close contact to raise him together. Wayne and Cameron was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2016, and London posts several photos of him on her Instagram.

Earlier this month, London posted a photo of Cameron to celebrate his birthday. “9 years ago today …I gave birth to my first born,” she wrote. “He changed my life forever. I’m so happy I listened to my spirit. I am honored to be his mother. He was 1 in this picture but it’s one of my favs and he will forever be my baby.”

4. He Had Neal Carter With R&B Singer Nivea

Wayne’s fourth child Neal Carter was born on November 30th, 2009. The rapper fathered him with R&B singer Nivea B. Hamilton, whom he met in 2002 and dated prior to his marriage to Antonia Wright. Wayne even proposed to Nivea before going on to marry Wright two years later.

During her interview with VIBE, Wright spoke about Wayne and Nivea’s relationship. “When he started dating Nivea, I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “Then I found out and he admitted it to me that he was dating her and that’s when the marriage came apart. That’s why you can’t believe everything you hear. It’s crazy how it goes. We were planning a wedding, and he was with Nivea.”

According to lilwaynehq, Wayne and Nivea nicknamed their son “Meatball,” and make a point of keeping him out of the spotlight as much as possible. Prior to having Neal, Nivea was married to R&B singer The-Dream and have three children with him. They divorced in 2008. She and Wayne remain good friends.

5. He’s Rumored to Be Expecting a 5th Child With Girlfriend Dhea Sodano

HollywoodLife claimed that Wayne and girlfriend Dhea Sodano were going to have their first child together at the end of last year. The report stems from an Instagram video of Wayne and Sodano where she appears to be sporting a baby bump in the background. There have been reports floating around since early 2017 that the couple are expecting a child, though not have been confirmed as legitimate. Wayne and Sodano have been together since 2011.

Wayne was going to father another child with rapper Trina back in 2005, but Complex reports that she suffered a miscarriage. They split up shortly after. During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Trina spoke on their relationship and why it didn’t work out.

“Wayne is a very great person,” she said. “Wayne never did anything wrong to me. The thing is, when I dated Wayne — which was so many years ago — we were just real young. Wayne was real young. I was real young. A part of it was, ‘I don’t even know what I’m doing, and I know you don’t know what you’re doing.'” Watch the full interview above.