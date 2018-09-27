What Time Will Logic’s ‘Young Sinatra IV’ Be Released?

Logic’s fourth studio album Young Sinatra IV is set to be released at 9 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday and midnight Eastern time on Friday. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for Logic’s previous releases, 2017’s Everybody and 2018’s Bobby Tarantino II. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

The Album Will Drop at Midnight Eastern Time on Streaming Services

Take Kanye West’s recent album ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Drake’s recent double album Scorpion. While it was released at the correct time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Logic announced Young Sinatra IV with the August 28 freestyle “YSIV.” On the outro of the track, he revealed that fans waiting on the latest installment of the Young Sinatra series needn’t wait much longer. “Young Sinatra IV, the album, September 28th,” he says. “Bringing that boom bap back for the RattPack.” Check out the full “YSIV” freestyle here.

Logic Has Released the Official Artwork & Tracklist for the Album

Logic released the promotional single “Everybody Dies” on September and the official tracklist for the album on September 24. The album includes fourteen tracks and features from the likes of Wale, Ryan Tedder and Hailee Steinfeld. The most notable feature, however, and one that Logic teased before the tracklist came out, is the entirety of the Wu-Tang Clan on the song “Wu-Tang Forever.”

During an interview with Los Angeles’ Power 106, Logic revealed that he is constantly working, and that he has several albums worth of unreleased material. “I have several albums that are finished,” he revealed. “100 percent, but that’s not some wack-a*s rapper flex. The reason I have all that done in advance is because of the films and novels that I’m doing, and the TV show and all the stuff I’m starring in, writing in, and production company, and the record label, and the artists I have signed. I want to make sure everything gets its proper time.”

Logic Called the Album ‘The Best I’ve Ever Made’

The Maryland rapper went on to discuss music that he had just finished, but its unclear whether the tracks will land on Young Sinatra IV or a later album. “I went to Maui and set up to work on some music there that’s not out yet,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of music. From Maui, I went to Tokyo …I always wanted to go there… It was all live instrumentation… James Brown meets the [Red Hot] Chili Peppers. Crazy. Super dope vibe. Travis Barker on the drums…Crazy.”

On September 23, Logic invited some of his fans to a Young Sinatra IV listening party and their reactions were ecstatic. “I was vibing the whole time,” one fan told XXL. Another said: “That’s the best project we’ve ever heard from the man. It was insane.” After the listening party, Logic posted a video with fan reactions and a caption that read: “The best album I’ve ever made?. The fans seem to think so.”