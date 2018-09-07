Snoop Dogg Reacts to Mac Miller’s Death With Strong Tweet

The world was hit with horrible news Friday afternoon when it was made public that rapper Mac Miller had passed away from an apparent drug overdose. The 26-year-old reportedly had trouble with substance abuse for years, but it came back up in the wake of his breakup with singer Ariana Grande, as TMZ first revealed.

While heartfelt responses poured in, one came from rapper Snoop Dogg, who posted a memorable scene the duo were in together during Scary Movie 5.

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

The two rappers had multiple scenes in the movie together, and seemingly built a friendship over the years. Reactions have come from all over, including members of the entertainment community to the sports world.

With Miller being born and raised in Pittsburgh, a tweet came shortly after the news from Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.