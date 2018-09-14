Maya Lynne Robinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maya Lynne Robinson is an actress who will be joining the ‘Roseanne’ spinoff, ‘The Connors’.
Robinson has written two books and performed on multiple television shows and theatre performances. Her character first appeared in the original ‘Roseanne’ series, in the episode “White Men Can’t Kiss.”
Here’s what you need to know.
1. Robinson Was Born & Raised in Cleveland, OH, & Now Lives in Los Angeles
View this post on Instagram
How was my weekend??? Well… . . SUNDAY: I had the opportunity to go to #OpeningNight for #NativeGardens at @Pasadenaplayhouse to see my twin friend @francesfisher shine! Yes girl! #KarenZacarias wrote an amazing play, #JasonAlexander and @rhondakohl directed and choreographed hilarious and honest moments Playing through September . . SATURDAY: I was moved to tears and chuckles by this incredibly talented cast @cheriseboothe @_derekjackson @donathanwalters @shaleahnikole and a live band as Director Desean Kevin Terry @deseanterry brought to life the beautifully haunting world of AMERICAN SAGA – Gunshot Medley: Part I, crafted by the talented Dionna Michelle Daniel @mysticblackgirl P.S. @jon.chaffin and @mlangford723 – see y'all in Watts! ❤ Produced by @roguemachinetheatre FOR TIX: Go to @americansaga and click link in bio . . FRIDAY: Thank you to my tribe @camille_spirlin_ @imatthewhancock @dalilasmile @authenticlkd for coming to support me LIVE. More to come on that… #supportthearts
According to her website, Robinson was born and raised in Cleveland before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, writing and producing. Her bio reads, “From the time she was ten years old and appeared in her first play, Antigone, as The Page, she knew she wanted to be an actress. Maya Lynne is an avid lover of camping, thrifting, cooking and swimming…among other things.”
2. Robinson Has Her Own Podcast Called ‘Conversation Conduit’
Robinson’s podcast, ‘Conversation Conduit,’ is a monthly podcast that allows listeners to learn more about her “private behavior,” according to her site.
The SoundCloud description for ‘Conversation Conduit’ reads, “Join Maya Lynne Robinson, each month, as she sits down for real and unscripted conversations with her friends about life, love and their pursuit of happiness.
We always find the message in the mess.”
Each month, Robinson invites a different friend to have a “completely unscripted conversation.”
3. Robinson Will Play ‘Geena Williams-Connor’ on the Show
According to Deadline, Robinson will play Geena Williams-Connor on the show, DJ and Mary’s mother, who is returning home from active duty in Afghanistan.
Showrunner Bruce Helford said of Robinson, “We’re thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Maya Lynne Robinson to the cast this season. Her character 2nd Lt. Geena Conner, whom a younger DJ was reluctant to kiss in his school play, comes full circle as his wife and Mary’s mother, bringing back a little piece of Conner history. Yet, while Geena is no stranger to the family, viewers old and new will enjoy seeing how her ‘military-style’ discipline meshes with the Conners’ more laid-back attitude.”
4. Robinson Has Several Acting & Theatre Credits to Her Name
Robinson has several theatre credits to her name, including her role as ‘Stella’ in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ and Myrrha in ‘Metamorphoses.’
As for film and television, she has acted in ‘Dead Women Walking,’ ‘Heaven Is Now,’ and ‘Surviving the Streets,’ to name a few.
Robinson won an award from the LA Drama Critics Circle, and has been nominated for the Ovation Award, an LA Weekly award, and a Helen Hayes award.
5. Robinson Has Written Several Books of Poetry
Robinson has written two books of poetry, titled ‘Sister Save Yourself’ and ‘Brother Be a Spotlight.’ They’re both available on Amazon.
The description for ‘Brother Be a Stoplight’ on Amazon reads, “Brother Be a Stoplight is a book of poetry built on the tears of anger, sorrow, hope and love. It is written, specifically, to encourage and foster African American men and their plight in the current world, but the book’s principles apply to all mankind.”
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook