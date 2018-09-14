Maya Lynne Robinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maya Lynne Robinson is an actress who will be joining the ‘Roseanne’ spinoff, ‘The Connors’.

Robinson has written two books and performed on multiple television shows and theatre performances. Her character first appeared in the original ‘Roseanne’ series, in the episode “White Men Can’t Kiss.”

1. Robinson Was Born & Raised in Cleveland, OH, & Now Lives in Los Angeles

According to her website, Robinson was born and raised in Cleveland before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, writing and producing. Her bio reads, “From the time she was ten years old and appeared in her first play, Antigone, as The Page, she knew she wanted to be an actress. Maya Lynne is an avid lover of camping, thrifting, cooking and swimming…among other things.”

2. Robinson Has Her Own Podcast Called ‘Conversation Conduit’

Robinson’s podcast, ‘Conversation Conduit,’ is a monthly podcast that allows listeners to learn more about her “private behavior,” according to her site.

The SoundCloud description for ‘Conversation Conduit’ reads, “Join Maya Lynne Robinson, each month, as she sits down for real and unscripted conversations with her friends about life, love and their pursuit of happiness.

We always find the message in the mess.”

Each month, Robinson invites a different friend to have a “completely unscripted conversation.”

3. Robinson Will Play ‘Geena Williams-Connor’ on the Show

So excited to join this family! Catch me on #TheConners! pic.twitter.com/fHTMmMxMyz — Maya Lynne Robinson (@missmayalynne) September 14, 2018

According to Deadline, Robinson will play Geena Williams-Connor on the show, DJ and Mary’s mother, who is returning home from active duty in Afghanistan.

Showrunner Bruce Helford said of Robinson, “We’re thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Maya Lynne Robinson to the cast this season. Her character 2nd Lt. Geena Conner, whom a younger DJ was reluctant to kiss in his school play, comes full circle as his wife and Mary’s mother, bringing back a little piece of Conner history. Yet, while Geena is no stranger to the family, viewers old and new will enjoy seeing how her ‘military-style’ discipline meshes with the Conners’ more laid-back attitude.”

4. Robinson Has Several Acting & Theatre Credits to Her Name

Robinson has several theatre credits to her name, including her role as ‘Stella’ in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ and Myrrha in ‘Metamorphoses.’

As for film and television, she has acted in ‘Dead Women Walking,’ ‘Heaven Is Now,’ and ‘Surviving the Streets,’ to name a few.

Robinson won an award from the LA Drama Critics Circle, and has been nominated for the Ovation Award, an LA Weekly award, and a Helen Hayes award.

5. Robinson Has Written Several Books of Poetry

Robinson has written two books of poetry, titled ‘Sister Save Yourself’ and ‘Brother Be a Spotlight.’ They’re both available on Amazon.

The description for ‘Brother Be a Stoplight’ on Amazon reads, “Brother Be a Stoplight is a book of poetry built on the tears of anger, sorrow, hope and love. It is written, specifically, to encourage and foster African American men and their plight in the current world, but the book’s principles apply to all mankind.”