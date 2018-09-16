Sarah Hyland Wears Tiny Gold Bikini on Boat With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams are celebrating their one-year anniversary this weekend. On Sunday, September 16, Hyland took to Instagram to share a picture of her and her boyfriend and leave a sweet message about how they met.

“One year ago today, you asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment, you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And, in that moment, you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE,” Hyland captioned the candid photo, adding a red heart emoji.

In the picture, Hyland and Adams — who is known for his roles on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise — appear to be on a boat. Hyland is wearing a tiny, gold-colored bikini and a gold body chain. Her brunette hair is falling naturally, hitting her shoulders in loose curls. Meanwhile, Adams looked cool, calm, and collected in a pair of blue-lensed Ray-Bans. You can check out the photo below.

Just an hour before Hyland posted her sweet message to Adams, he posted an Instagram message of his own.

“I kissed this beautiful woman for the 1st time a year ago today. Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back,” he wrote.

According to E! News, Hyland and Wells met online. They public with their relationship last October, stepping out together in matching Stranger Things costumes for Halloween.