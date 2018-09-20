How to Stream & Listen to Brockhampton’s ‘Iridescence’

Brockhampton will release their fourth studio album Iridescence on Friday. The release comes on the heels of their Saturation trilogy and the Puppy album, which was shelved after member Ameer Vann left the group.

How to Stream & Listen to Brockhampton’s New Album

Iridescence will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday or midnight EST on Friday. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Brockhampton’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Iridescence album will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Brockhampton’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Iridescence has gone through more drama than most studio releases. The group originally announced that their fourth album would be called Team Effort, but they later retracted the statement and said that it would be called Puppy instead.

The group released several teasers during the Puppy sessions, with leaked tracks including “Ready for War” and “Let’s Get Married.” Check them out, along with several others, by clicking the link below.

Puppy was delayed following allegations of sexual misconduct against founding member Ameer Vann. Vann admitted to being mentally and verbally abusive, but he denied allegations of sexual abuse.

“In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse,” he wrote. “Although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”

Brockhampton announced that Vann would be leaving the group on May 27. “We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions,” they wrote in an official statement. “We were lied to, and we’re sorry for not speaking up sooner.” Puppy was shelved soon afterwards, and they announced that the new album would be called Iridescence.

The group released the official artwork and tracklist for the album on September 13. Check it out below.

1. NEW ORLEANS

2. THUG LIFE

3. BERLIN

4. SOMETHING ABOUT HIM

5. WHERE THE CASH AT

6. WEIGHT

7. DISTRICT

8. LOOPHOLE

9. TAPE

10. J’OUVERT

11. HONEY

12. VIVID

13. SAN MARCOS

14. TONYA

15. FABRIC