How to Stream & Listen to Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’

Lil Wayne will release his long-awaited album Tha Carter V on Friday. The album has been teased since 2013, and has been supported by a promotional singles like “Believe Me” and “Grindin’.”

How to Stream & Listen to Lil Wayne’s New Album

Tha Carter V, Wayne’s twelfth studio album and first since 2011’s Tha Carter IV, will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday or midnight EST on Friday. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

“Tha Carter V" is dropping on September 21st pic.twitter.com/SFBiySV8Ul — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) September 19, 2018

You will be able to stream Wayne’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Tha Carter V will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Tha Carter V will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Tha Carter V was originally slated to come out on December 4, 2014, but legal battles with Wayne’s record label Cash Money and label boss Birdman led to it being shelved. Weezy subsequently sued Cash Money for $51 million so that he could get out of his contract.

This past June, however, he patched up things with Birdman at the New Orleans Lil Weezyana Fest, and settled for an undisclosed amount. Tha Carter V will be the first official Wayne release to not bear the Cash Money logo.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the rapper expressed uncertainty as to whether Tha Carter V will have the same impact as past installments. “I don’t know what it’s setting me up for,” he admitted. “Some big comeback, or maybe some big fall back or whatever — but it’s setting me up for something, and I’m ready.”

Wayne has released a handful of promotional singles, including “Start a Fire,” “D’usse,” “Believe Me,” and “Grindin’,” with the latter two featuring Wayne’s partner-in-crime Drake. The rapper hasn’t revealed whether these tracks will make the final tracklist, but he did say that one of the tracks deals with him nearly committing suicide at age 12.

“He just told me one day that he was ready to address it now,” said Wayne confidante Mack Maine. “Just being an adult, reaching a level of maturity and comfort where it’s like, ‘I want to talk about this because I know a lot of people out here might be going through that.’” The song is said to sample a 2013 track by Sampha titled “Indecision.”

