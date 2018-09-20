How to Stream & Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Binge’ EP

Machine Gun Kelly will be releasing an EP titled Binge on Friday. The extended play comes hot on the heels of Kelly’s feud with Eminem, and many fans are hoping that the rapper will continue the feud with his new tracks.

How to Stream & Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s New EP

Binge will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday or midnight EST on Friday. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Kelly, born Richard Colson Baker, has spent the last few weeks embroiled in a lyrical battle with Eminem. After Em dissed him on the track “The Ringer,” Kelly fired back with “Rap Devil,” where he said that the aging rapper out of touch with his fans and with current tastes. Eminem promptly responded with a second diss track, titled “Killshot,” which focused solely on Kelly and the fact that he’s never been as good a lyricist.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Kelly broke the feud down for listeners, and how him calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as f*ck” back in 2012 what was started it all. “Truth be told, we had handled it behind the scenes six years ago,” he said. “I didn’t feel like it was disrespectful, but I’m a father, I have a nine-year-old daughter, I get it 100 percent.”

“Killshot was a legshot,” Kelly also remarked, referring to Eminem’s latest diss. “F*ck you. You blew it. [I’m] already over it… I had a clip ready. I heard Killshot and I put that sh*t back in the holster. I’m just like, ‘Oh word.’ He called me a mumble rapper, dog.” Watch the full interview above.

Kelly also criticized Eminem’s lazy punchlines about his hairstyle. “We’re talking about facts, you want to talk about man buns? Answer the facts,” he said. “You want to talk about a hairstyle I wore in a blockbuster movie? Shout out Nerve. And a 10-episode Showtime series called Roadies? I’m an actor, homie. How disconnected are you? You called me a mumble rapper. Let pour some out for this old dumba*s.”