‘The Voice’ 2018 Time, Channel & Schedule

The Voice 2018 airs tonight and it resumes its normal two-night schedule, with a new batch of hopefuls, competing for just one winning spot. Read on for the rundown on what time the show airs, what channel to watch, the judges, and the show’s new companion series, which could make a big impact on the outcome of season 15.

“THE VOICE” 2018 TIME & SCHEDULE: The two-part premiere of The Voice season 15 begins on September 24, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The show will air twice per week, for the season, though highlights episodes may air on Wednesday nights, after rounds of the show come to an end.

The show kicks off with the battle rounds, and then goes into the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, lastly, the Live Performance Shows.

“THE VOICE” 2018 JUDGES & HOST: This season’s judges’ panel is filled with familiar faces, returning as coaches. Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are all back. Next season, though, Hudson will exit and John Legend will step in as a 2019 coach. Carson Daly also returns as host. The celebrity guests who come aboard as mentors this season include Keith Urban, Cee Lo Green, Halsey and Thomas Rhett.

“THE VOICE” COMEBACK STAGE VOTING & DETAILS: The Comeback Stage is an online series that will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini. It will feature six cast-offs from this season’s blind auditions, who will compete for a spot in the top 13 this season. The series will air throughout the 15th season of The Voice.

The Voice season 15 debuts on the same night as Dancing With the Stars, which also is airing a two-night premiere event. Many shows are returning. Plus, new shows are starting up as well. Some of the shows premiering on September 24th, in addition to The Voice and DWTS, include Young Sheldon, Magnum PI, The Good Doctor, Bull, Manifest, and Bravo Play by Play.