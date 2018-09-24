‘The Voice’ Judges 2018 & 2019

The Voice returns with season 15 and all four of this season’s coaches are familiar faces on the show. Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have all returned. In addition, there will technically be a 5th coach on the judges’ panel. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is participating in a companion series for The Voice, titled the Comeback Stage. The companion show will be running throughout the season of The Voice, online, and will consist of blind audition cast-offs from this season. These artists will compete for a spot in the top 13 this season.

With the premiere of the new season beginning on September 24, 2018, fans are already looking ahead to 2019. Who are the judges for season 16? Well, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are all signed up for the next season, but there is a new face on the show. John Legend has joined The Voice for season 16, as a coach.

But, let’s get back to the current season of The Voice. Read on below for the latest information on the coaches, as well as the details on who their celebrity team advisers are this season.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson returns to The Voice and she is ready for a whole new round of contestants. This season, singer Halsey joins Hudson as a mentor on her team. Next season, however, Hudson will take a break from the show, making room for John Legend. When news of Legend’s joining the show broke, Legend wrote on Instagram, “I’m thrilled to join the coaches of @nbcthevoice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

Perhaps Hudson’s duties as a coach on The Voice UK are what is keeping her away in 2019. Recently, Jennifer Hudson appeared at Aretha Franklin’s funeral to perform a rendition of “Amazing Grace”.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine is back for another season of The Voice and for his team’s mentor, a former Voice coach is stepping in. CeeLo Green, who was one of the originals on the show, is back and helping out Team Adam. In other news, Levine has had a big couple weeks, especially with the announcement that his band Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a staple on the show, as is his buddy, Levine. This season on the show, Shelton brings Keith Urban on as his team adviser. Not only is Urban a big country music artist, but he is also a former judge from American Idol. So, he has a good idea of what the coaches and viewers are looking for in the performances.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is back again, and she’s bringing aboard Thomas Rhett as her team adviser. Last season, Clarkson won The Voice with her contestant Brynn Cartelli and she is ready for another win.

Clarkson has some new touring coming up in 2019 and she is actually touring with Comeback Stage Judge Kelsea Ballerini. In addition, Clarkson has a daytime talk show in the works. Clarkson unexpectedly revealed the news on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, saying that she loves to talk and is excited because it’s something she never imagined she would actually do.