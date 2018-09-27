How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ 2018 Finale Online

The 2018 finale of Big Brother, aka BB20, airs tonight on the CBS network. For fans of the show without a cable subscription or cable log in info, you are still able to watch the show online, so you can see the winner be chosen live. To ensure you won’t miss a moment tonight, there are several online options to choose from. So, if you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Big Brother finale live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the Big Brother finale live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Usually, Big Brother airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sunday nights at either 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT or 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, depending on the day. Tonight’s finale episode will air at a special time, airing at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 p.m. CT, until 11 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. CT. The time change is because of the season 37 premiere of Survivor: David Vs. Goliath. The two shows often overlap with their premieres and finales.

The three remaining cast members up for eviction and the big win tonight are Tyler, Kaycee and JC. Once the final three are narrowed down to two, their fates will be left up to the final cast-off, who will join the jury. For those who don’t know, the jury is made up of former houseguests who were evicted throughout the season. Tonight’s houseguests include Angela, Haleigh, Scottie, Faysal, Sam, Brett, Rockstar and Bayleigh.

Prior to the big season 20 finale, the first four jury members were given the chance to battle it out against each other, competing for another opportunity to return to the competition. The jury members who competed against each other were Bayleigh, Rockstar, Faysal and Scottie. Unfortunately for the others, it was Scottie who won and was able to return to the Big Brother game this season.

Over the course of the season, there has been a lot of drama in the game, but also with viewers who were outraged over offensive and inappropriate words, as well as actions, made by some of the cast members as they were under surveillance on the house’s live feeds. For example, cast-mate Kaitlyn Herman was accused of making racist remarks after being seen on the live feeds talking to other houseguests, Tyler and Scottie, when she dropped the n-word, while singing lyrics to Drake’s song “0 to 100”. The lyrics read, “I did go zero to 100 n**ga, real quick.” Apparently, she realized her mistake and said “Oops,” before continuing to mumble lyrics to the song. Houseguests JC Mounduix, Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans also got heat for some of their actions in the house and the network had to crack down on behavior guidelines.