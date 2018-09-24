How to Watch NBC’s TV Show ‘Manifest’ Online

NBC’s new TV show Manifest premieres tonight and you may be wondering how to watch the show if you don’t have cable. Well, there are several options for those without cable subscriptions. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Manifest live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Manifest live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Manifest live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who have a cable subscription or cable log-in info, you can watch NBC Live on the network’s website. You will need to sign in with your TV provider to access.

Read on below for more details on the new show, the cast, its episodes and more.

“MANIFEST” PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: Manifest premieres on the NBC network, on September 24, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The show’s time slot will be Monday nights, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT.

“MANIFEST” TV SHOW SYNOPSIS: When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and after mourning their loss, their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

“MANIFEST” CAST: The cast is made up of Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Beth Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, J. R. Ramirez as Det. Jared Williams, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi, and Luna Blaise as Olive.

“MANIFEST” EPISODE 1: The premiere is “Pilot”, which is self-explanatory. Episode 1’s plot description reads, “Returning from a family vacation in Jamaica, the Stone family is separated onto two flights; when the later flight lands, five and a half years have gone by; the family tries to reconnect and make sense of what happened to them.”

“MANIFEST” EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “Reentry” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “The passengers find themselves under government scrutiny as they struggle to resume their lives; Michaela is forced to confront the fact that Jared is married to her best friend; Ben tries to help a fellow passenger reconnect with his son.”

“MANIFEST” EPISODE 3: The third episode is titled “Turbulence”. The description of this episode reads, “Ben and Michaela investigate a shocking murder in fear that it’s connected to Flight 828.”

“MANIFEST” EPISODE 4: “Unclaimed Baggage” is the title of episode 4.

“MANIFEST” EPISODE 5: Episode 5 is called “Connecting Flights”.