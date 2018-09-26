How to Watch ‘New Amsterdam’ TV Show Online

NBC has a new TV show called New Amsterdam and it’s a medical drama. For those who do not have a cable log in or have access to a TV, there are multiple ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch New Amsterdam live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch New Amsterdam live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch New Amsterdam live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who want more information on the new show, its plot synopsis, episode descriptions and the cast info, read on below.

“NEW AMSTERDAM” PLOT SYNOPSIS: The Xfinity plot description of the new series states, “Dr. Max Goodwin is brilliant, charming — and the new medical director at America’s oldest public hospital. While he’s set on tearing down the bureaucracy to provide exceptional care, the doctors and staff are not so sure. They’ve heard this before, and no one else has delivered on those promises. Not taking no for an answer, Max disrupts the status quo and proves he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the president of the United States all under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”

“NEW AMSTERDAM” PILOT EPISODE: The pilot episode synopsis reads, “Dr. Max Goodwin shakes up the status quo on his first day as medical director of New Amsterdam, the oldest public hospital in the United States, while simultaneously dealing with his own personal and health issues.”

“NEW AMSTERDAM” EPISODE 2: The second episode of the show is titled “Rituals”. The plot synopsis of the show states that, “Max avoids coming to terms with his diagnosis, instead focusing on the hospital and his wife’s condition; Frome and Kapoor take a school district to New Amsterdam’s in-hospital court over a young boy’s extensive psychiatric medication.”

“NEW AMSTERDAM” EPISODE 3: Episode 3 is titled “Every Last Minute” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Bloom treats an inmate from Rikers who is in a difficult position; Max gives a wealthy donor something to think about when he shows her the hospital; Reynolds begins to build his department; Sharpe battles skepticism from potential patients.”

“NEW AMSTERDAM” EPISODE 4: The fourth episode is called “Boundaries”.

“NEW AMSTERDAM” CAST: The cast includes Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Hana Sharpe, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Laura Bloom, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Pearson, Anupam Kher as Dr. Anil Kapoor, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome.