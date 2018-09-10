How to Watch ‘Shameless’ Season 9 Live Online

Tonight, Shameless will premiere on Showtime at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand (available on-demand as soon as it airs). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Shameless follows Frank Gallagher– a dad of six children– children he struggles to know the whereabouts of at all points in time because of his own self destructive habits and tendencies.

The ninth season of the show comes with a bit of sad news for Shameless fans everywhere: Emmy Rossum will be departing after this season.

Luckily, Rossum has received support from her co-stars, even though many fans have voiced their disappointment with her decision. Emma Kenney, who plays Roseanne on the show, recently spoke to Us Weekly about Rossum leaving, and said, “You know, we’re all really close so we all are kind of in the same loop … We’ve had nine amazing seasons with Emmy helping guide the ship and I’m so grateful for that.” She continued, “She’s been such a rock and such a focal point of our show and I think she’s brought in so much confidence and given so many people a voice on our set and I’m really grateful for that.”

William H. Macy similarly told Entertainment Weekly that he wasn’t shocked by the news. “She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice.. She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married. I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”