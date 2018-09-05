How to Watch ‘The Purge’ TV Show 2018 Online

The Purge scared people in movie theaters and branched off into sequels and a prequel. Now, The Purge has become a TV show and premieres on September 4, 2018. Get the rundown on how to watch the show online, episode details, what time it airs and cast info below.

“THE PURGE” 2018 TIME & SCHEDULE: The show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT on September 4, 2018. The regular time slot is set for 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday nights.

“THE PURGE” TV SHOW CHANNEL: The show airs on the USA network. Check with your local TV provider to find out what channel number to watch.

HOW TO WATCH “THE PURGE” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including USA Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

USA Network is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The Purge season 1 episodes are also available for purchase on Amazon.

“THE PURGE” TV SHOW CAST: The cast members include Gabriel Chavarria as Miguel, a US Marine; Lili Simmons as Lila; Lee Tergesen as Joe; Jessica Garza as Penelope; Amanda Warren as Jane; Colin Woodell as Rick; Hannah Emily Anderson as Jenna; William Baldwin as Don Ryker, and Fiona Dourif as Good Leader Tavis.

“THE PURGE” OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: According to NBC, the official synopsis of the new series reads, “Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.”

“THE PURGE” 2018 EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: The premiere episode is titled “What Is America?” The episode synopsis reads, “Once a year, any and all crime — including murder — is legal in America for a period of 12 hours.”

“THE PURGE” 2018 EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: Episode 2 is titled “Take What’s Yours”. The plot description of the episode states, “Jane considers the morality of Purge; Miguel searches for Pete the Cop.”

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Episode 3 of the show is titled “The Urge to Purge” and episode 4 is “Release the Beast.”