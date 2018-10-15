‘Arrow’ Season 7 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On?

Tonight is the season 7 premiere of Arrow, and with Oliver stuck in prison, things are bound to get interesting.

This season, while Oliver’s behind bars, Felicity and William will be hiding from Ricardo Diaz in witness protection. In a recent interview with EW, Amell said that in many ways, he really does fee like he’s in prison. “It’s been a very, very unique year because I am in prison and because I’m not ‘kind of isolated’; I’m really isolated… It feels like there are two shows going on; There’s what’s happening out in Star City, and there’s what’s going on with Oliver. It feels like two very, very different things, but it has been a really interesting journey. It’s been a challenge for me thus far in a good way.”

AIR DATE & TIME: The Arrow season 7 premiere airs tonight, Monday October 15, at 8pm ET/PT.

LIVE STREAM: If you miss the episode, you can watch it later on The CW’s website or app.

SEASON PREMIERE SYNOPSIS: At Slabside Maximum Security Prison, Oliver is determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence; Oliver is tested when he runs into old foes; Diggle and Dinah have taken on new jobs and left their costumes behind.

A theme this season, according to Amell, is that there are no heroes in prison. And his experience in jail is what will force him to confront the idea of a “criminal” and what constitutes a “criminal”. Amell tells EW, “We see him examined this year in prison in a way that feels kind of like the logical evolution from what Chase tried to do to him back in season 5 where he got him to admit that he liked killing… I don’t think Oliver has given a lot of consideration the moral and emotional complexities of criminals. He’s always just thought that if you’re a criminal, that means you are bad, period. Things aren’t always black and white, and that’s something we’re really focusing on his character learning. I hope that if and when he does get out of prison, he will take some of those lessons and take some of that empathy and apply it to being a better version of himself.”

Be sure to tune into the season 7 premiere tonight on The CW at 8pm ET/PT.