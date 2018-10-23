Can You Buy a Mega Millions Ticket with a Credit or Debit Card?

Mega Millions has now hit $1.6 billion, and you’re probably wondering if you can go out and purchase a bunch of tickets with your credit card. If not your credit card, can you at least use your debit card? The answer is that sometimes, depending on which state you’re living in, you can purchase tickets with a credit card. But the rules aren’t set in stone, so you’d be wise to either call your retailer first or just bring enough cash with you in case you need it.

According to CreditCards.com in January 2018, most states don’t want their residents buying Mega Millions or Powerball (or any lottery tickets) with credit cards. In fact, only a limited number of states allow residents to buy purchase with credit cards, and many of those states let the retailers decide for themselves. Some states that don’t allow credit cards do allow debit cards, but even this isn’t the case in every state. It’s pretty complicated.

Take Connecticut, for example. You can’t buy Mega Millions with a credit card, but you can use a debit card or a gift card. However, retailers are given discretion and some can ban debit cards if they prefer.

Here are the states that allow residents — in some circumstances — to buy Mega Millions tickets with credit cards or debit cards or both, according to CreditCards.com. If your state is not on the list, then you can assume it likely does not allow credit or debit purchases, but you can call a local retailer to verify this.

Arizona: Yes to credit and debit, but retailers can choose not to accept credit cards.

Arkansas: Yes, but only for debit or other non-cash but non-deferred forms of payment. (No credit cards.)

California: Yes to credit and debit, but only at Play at the Pump stations or via LottoGopher.com.

Connecticut: No to credit, yes to debit depending on the retailer.

Delaware: Yes to credit and debit.

Georgia: No to credit. Yes to PIN-based debit cards, but it’s up to the retailer.

Idaho: Yes to credit and debit.

Illinois: Yes to credit and debit (and to buying online.)

Indiana: Yes to credit or debit, but the retailer gets to decide. (Most do not.)

Iowa: No to credit, yes to debit depending on the retailer.

Kansas: Yes to credit or debit, but it’s up to the retailer what type of payment is accepted.

Kentucky: Yes to credit or debit via iWallet. But not all retailers accept this.

Louisiana: Yes to credit but it depends on the retailer.

Maine: Yes to credit, but it depends on the retailer. A subscription service does not allow credit.

Maryland: No to credit, yes to debit.

Massachusetts: No to credit, unless you’re buying a season pass.

Michigan: Yes to credit and debit.

Missouri: Yes to debit or credit, but the retailer can decide.

Nebraska: Yes to credit, depending on the retailer.

New Jersey: No to credit but yes to debit.

New York: Yes, but it depends on the retailer.

North Carolina: No to credit, yes to debit at the retailer’s discretion for Play at the Pump.

North Dakota: No to credit, yes to debit depending on the retailer.

Ohio: Yes to credit and debit.

Oregon: Yes to credit and debit.

Pennsylvania: Yes to credit and debit depending on the retailer (but most don’t.)

Rhode Island: Yes to both.

South Dakota: Yes, but it’s up to the retailer.

Texas: No to credit, yes to debit depending on the retailer.

Vermont: Yes to both.

Virginia: No to credit, yes to debit depending on the retailer.

Washington: Yes to both, depending on the retailer.

Remember, however, just because a state lets you buy a ticket with a credit card doesn’t mean your credit card will let you. Some credit card issuers don’t allow lottery ticket purchases. American Express is one of these, and decisions by banks themselves may vary.

Some states very specifically only allow you to buy Mega Millions or any other lottery tickets with cash.

Since rules can change frequently and many states leave the decision up to the retailer, it’s likely best to just bring enough cash with you or call your retailer first if you’re wanting to pay by credit card.