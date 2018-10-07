‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 4: When Does It Return? Is It Renewed?

Hallmark fans have absolutely adored this season of Chesapeake Shores, and why wouldn’t they? Sadly, the season must come to an end and make room for all the great Hallmark Christmas movies that are starting on October 26. But despite having so much to look forward to on the Hallmark Channel, we’re still going to miss this heartwarming show when it’s gone. Has the show been renewed for Season 4? How long will we have to wait until it returns? Find out all the details and below. When you finish this article, take the poll at the end and let us know if you’d like to see a fourth season of Chesapeake Shores.

As of the time of publication, the Hallmark Channel has not announced if it will renew Chesapeake Shores for a fourth season or not. But this isn’t a huge surprise and not a reason to worry. Hallmark has traditionally waited until January to announce if Chesapeake Shores is going to be renewed. Hallmark didn’t announce that it had renewed Chesapeake Shores for Season 2 until the middle of January 2017. And it waited until the Television Critics Association winter event this January to announce the Season 3 renewal. So there’s no reason to be concerned.

We’ll likely see a renewal because the show is getting good ratings, even though views are down from Season 2. Sadly, views were down 12 percent in the 18-49 demographic from Season 2 to Season 3. But the third season is still getting 1.56 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic, averaging a 0.20 rating, TV Series Finale reported. The ratings are pretty similar to Season 1, so it will likely be renewed.

The first season of Chesapeake Shores was the most-watched show in Hallmark Channel history for key demographics. In addition, the ratings for season 2 averaged about 1.8 million viewers per episode, similar to Season 1. Interestingly, the Sept. 23 episode of Season 3 had a big increase in viewership (a 21 percent increase in the 18-49 demographic), so it’s good that the show is seeing an upswing toward the end. That will help with renewal chances.

As for when you can expect to see Season 4 if it’s renewed, Hallmark will likely follow the same pattern as Season 1 and Season 2 and Season 3, meaning Season 4 of Chesapeake Shores, if renewed, will likely premiere in August 2019. Season 1 premiered on August 14, 2016, and the finale aired on October 9, 2016. Season 2 premiered on August 6, 2017, and the finale aired October 8, 2017. Season 3 premiered on August 5, 2018 and the finale aired October 7, 2018. So Season 4 will likely begin in mid-to-early August 2019 and end in early October 2019.

Now let us know what you think. Should Chesapeake Shores be renewed for a fourth season?