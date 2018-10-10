CW’s ‘All American’ Season 1 Premiere: Cast Spoilers

Tonight is the season 1 premiere of the CW’s latest series, All American. The show follows a high school football player who leaves his home of South Central after being recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School.

Interested in learning about the cast? Read on.

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

British actor Daniel Ezra leads the show in the starring role of Spencer James.

Ezra booked his first part just four years ago, in the film Precipe Hours. He has since held recurring roles on Prey, the TV miniseries Undercover, and The Missing.

Ezra has said that All American is the “proudest achievement of his career so far”. He tells Skool Girl Online, “I think, during filming, we all felt that we were creating something special and it’s good knowing it’s being received so well. The love it’s getting is amazing.”

Last year, Ezra played Sebastian in Twelfth Night on the West End.

Taye Diggs as Coach Billy Baker

Diggs plays Billy Baker, James’ coach on the show. He is responsible for Spencer’s transfer to Beverly Hills High School.

In an interview about the show with Chill, Diggs explained, “We’re dealing with a lot of social issues and identity issues, and obviously the soap opera madness that happens in every high school… I’m the coach and a father with two teenage kids. There’s no getting around it: I’m an older dude, you know what I mean?”

He continues, “These young people, it’s a different world for them… I can’t expect them to truly understand what it was like for me, because they don’t have those issues. I have no idea what the future’s going to be like for them, but I know it’s going to be different than what I grew up with. And a lot of that I think is positive.”

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

Michael Evans Behling will be playing Jordan Baker– the son of Coach Billy Baker and Beverly High School’s star quarterback and team captain.

Behling hails from Ohio and grew up in Indiana. He was a star athlete growing up, and ran track at Indiana State University in Indiana. He left school after two years to pursue his career in acting.

He held a small role in Empire in the episode “The Lady Doth Protest”. This marks his first role since.

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Samantha Logan, who played Tia on The Fosters and Nina in 13 Reasons Why, will be playing Olivia Baker on this season of All American. Olivia befriends Spencer at Beverly High.

Logan is from Boston and was part of Teen Wolf’s fourth season. She also played Nona Clark in the ABC drama 666 Park Avenue.

Greta Onieogou as Leila Faisal

Greta Oniegou is playing a student at Beverly High.

The Russian actress is known for Heartland, Fever Pitch and Victoria Day.

Bre-Z as Tiana ‘Coop’ Cooper

Bre-Z played Freda in Empire. She will be playing Tiana Cooper- Spencer’s best friend at Crenshaw High School.

Bre-Z hails from Philadelphia and is a recording artist, as well.