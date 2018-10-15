How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Episode 6 Tonight

Last week, season 27 of Dancing With the Stars went from airing two times per week to just once time a week. This means that the live results now take place at the end of the same episode as the weekly performances. DWTS 2018 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Monday nights, but, for those without a cable subscription, you may be trying to find alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch DWTS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Dancing With the Stars live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch DWTS episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who have cable TV or cable login information, the ABC network allows you to watch television live online if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

On Dancing With the Stars this season, many of your favorite pro dancers and other favorite cast members are back in the ballroom. All three judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli), along with co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, have returned as well. Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovksiy, Keo Motsepe, and Cheryl Burke are just some of the fan-favorite pro dancers who came back to compete.

Each of the pros this season are also appearing on Sunday nights, on the ABC channel, working as mentors on Dancing With the Stars Juniors. When talking about how the junior edition of the show compares to the original DWTS format, pro Cheryl Burke told us in an interview, “I think there’s something really special about Juniors that’s going to make it stand out from the “grown up” version. It’s something intangible, but these kids bring something incredibly special to each episode that is totally different from the adults.”

Tonight’s episode 6 of Dancing With the Stars season 27 is Trio Night, which means that former celebrity contestants from the show have teamed up with each of the duos for their big performances. This season, however, there are also some newbie celebs coming aboard for the challenge. The official ABC synopsis of tonight’s episode states, “The 10 remaining celebrities discover that two may be company, but three is definitely not a crowd as former show stars, as well as some newbies, join the couples for a special Trios Night … Each trio will perform a tango, cha cha, paso doblé, salsa, Argentine tango or Charleston, vying for America’s vote. At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated.”

Some of the former celebrity contestants and new stars who are appearing for Trio night include Joey Fatone, Rashad Jennings, Riker Lynch, and Maddie Ziegler, whose sister is currently competing on DWTS Juniors.