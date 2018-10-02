Gisele Bundchen on Having Kids: ‘Part of Me Died’

Gisele Bundchen is one of the wealthiest models in the world. When she met and married New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, her life changed forever. When the couple welcomed their first child together, her life changed even more.

While motherhood has been a joy for Bundchen, she admits that making the transition wasn’t easy. Recently, she sat down for an interview with People Magazine, in which she discussed the challenges of motherhood, which she also discusses in her new memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died. I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock,” Bundchen told People Magazine.

The Infamous Breastfeeding Photo Heard ‘Round the World

Bundchen and Brady welcomed their son, Benjamin, in 2009, and their daughter, Vivian, in 2012. Bundchen had to figure out how to keep her career moving forward while transitioning into motherhood. While this happens for almost all new moms, Bundchen admits that she had a particularly hard time figuring it all out.

She was, however, able to make it work, as evidenced by an Instagram photo that went viral back in 2013. The picture showed Bundchen sitting in a chair getting her hair, nails, and makeup done, all while breastfeeding her then 1-year-old daughter.

“What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep,” she captioned the photo.

Even still, Bundchen felt guilty when she left her children to go to work.

“I had all this horrible, self-imposed guilt. I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day,” Bundchen candidly wrote.

Bundchen is managing her time as a working mom more easily these days. She spends time with her family at their home outside of Boston and travels often to New York — and to her home country of Brazil.

