‘Good Witch: Tale of Two Hearts’ Movie: How to Watch Online & on TV

Tonight is the long-awaited Good Witch movie, an annual October tradition for Hallmark fans. Read on to learn all about how to watch tonight’s movie and see photos. Then after the movie, come back to the comments and join a discussion with other fans, letting us and other fans know what you thought about the movie.

‘Good Witch’ October 18 Movie Time & Channel

The movie tonight premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on the Hallmark channel. If you miss the movie, you can catch it against Tuesday, October 23 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Here’s a synopsis: “Cassie and Sam, Middleton’s favorite couple, along with Grace and Nick, put their energy into the Halloween Harvest Festival. When a 100-carat ruby – The Heart of Middleton – is stolen from the museum where the gala is to be held, Cassie suspects a Grey House guest is the culprit.”

The movie stars Catherine Bell as Cassie, Bailee Madison as Grace, Catherine Disher as Martha, James Denton as Sam, and Sarah Power as Abigail.

How To Watch ‘Good Witch’ Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of Good Witch: Tale of Two Hearts on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

FuboTV

The Hallmark channel is included in the main “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie as it airs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the movie up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The Hallmark channel is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle, or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hallmark Channel Everywhere App

If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes The Hallmark Channel, you can stream Hallmark’s shows for free via the “Hallmark Channel Everywhere” app. You’ll have to sign in to watch the shows as they air, and this will only work if your cable or satellite provider is participating in the program. First you have to download the app, then verify your TV subscription by logging in using your provider’s username and password. The service works with any computer that has a high-speed connection, and any iOS or Android device. You can get the app on iOS here. You can get the Android app here.

‘Good Witch’ Photos

Want to get in the Halloween fall mood? Check out these photos from the movie.

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.