Joie Chavis – The Mother of Bow Wow’s Daughter Shai Moss

Bow Wow’s daughter, Shai Moss, appears on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta and fans may be curious about Shai’s mother, Joie Chavis. According to Daily Mail, Chavis is an ex-girlfriend of Bow Wow and the proud father chose to wait for a bit before announcing his daughter’s existence to the world.

The reality and rap star made the announcement about his daughter in 2011, via his website, writing to his fans, “I waited so long to tell yall the truth because I was nervous on how yall would look at me. Ya’ll know everyone makes a big deal out of everything I do. I wanted to be 1st n let yall know the real.” At first, Bow Wow didn’t want to post photos of Shai or make her identity public, but it looks like things have changed over the years, since she is appearing on GUHHATL.

According to Daily Mail, Shai primarily lives with her mother, Chavis, who is a music video star. Bow Wow reportedly revealed that, “I want her to live with me so bad. Jus us 2. Thats my dream man but fellas yall know how it go. Baby gotta stay with they momma and all dat bull. I hate that!” He then added, “So i have to fly 5 hrs away to see her … The bs that comes with having a baby momma is expected. So i neva trip. Jus gotta suck it up keep chin high and try not let her get the best of my feelings by playin them stupid games.”

In 2016, Chavis posted a photo of Chris Brown’s manager and Akon’s brother, “Bu” Thiam, as her “man crush”. This did not sit well with Bow Wow, according to Dallas Black. Bow Wow’s online response read, “She was just about to move in with me, now she’s sucking Bu off … I never knew my bm (baby mama) hop from c*ck to c*ck. Wow haha.” In the above statement, Bow Wow alleged that he and Chavis had rekindled some kind of romantic relationship.

About a year later, in 2017, Chavis reportedly started dating rapper Future, according to Complex. Bow Wow soon gained attention for a tweet he released around that time, leading some to believe he was throwing shade at Chavis and her alleged relationship with Future. In the tweet, Bow Wow wrote, “Had your girl in the islands “and you ain’t een know it” but she kissing you with the same mouth… never mind hahahah #sucker.”

Well, the alleged “secret” relationship between Chavis and Future turned out to be the real deal, since, in June 2018, BET reported that Chavis was expecting another child. There were reports that the baby is Future’s, though the couple is no longer together. That same month, Future faced reports that he had gotten back together with Brittni Mealy, the mother of his son, Prince.

As for what Chavis has been up to lately, she has opened up an online clothing boutique, named after her daughter, who she has with Bow Wow. The website is called Shop Shai.