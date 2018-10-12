Melania Trump on ‘ABC News 20/20’ Live Stream: Watch Online

Tonight, ABC News 20/20 will air Tom Llamas’ interview with Melania Trump at 10pm ET/PT.

The one-on-one interview took place during the First Lady’s recent solo overseas trip to Africa.

The interview will touch on a number of subjects, including Trump’s alleged affairs, which Melania says are “not a concern and focus of mine.” “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage,” she tells Llamas.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

Tonight marks the first time that Melania Trump will open up about her marriage and her husband’s alleged infidelity in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ 20/20.

Asked by interviewer Tom Llamas if she loves her husband, Melania says, “Yes, we are fine.” She adds, “It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff. It’s not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true.”

Melania just recently went on a safari in Kenya. During the trip, according to NPR, she visited the pyramids in Egypt, babies in a hospital in Ghana, and schoolchildren in Malawi.

CNN reporter Kate Bennett accompanied Melania to many of these events, and recently sat down with NPR to discuss the experience. Asked what the agenda for the trip was, Bennett said, “Well, I mean, she said she was there to spread the message about Be Best, which is her initiative, and the welfare of children. And she also worked with the USAID on some of the programs they’re putting out.”

Bennett also discussed what it’s like being the only reporter covering the First Lady full time. Asked what the news value in reporting on the first lady is, she said, “For me, it’s been really interesting trying to crack the code of this woman who ironically Maureen Dowd called the Slovenian Sphinx. (Laughter) So here we were in front of the Sphinx, looking at the Sphinx. So in that way, it is very interesting. And I think that we can’t – I can’t report what is she thinking. But at the same time, we need to get facts out there. We need to understand her. And this trip I think very much helped that.”

During her interview with 20/20, the First Lady also says that she believes she is one of the most bullied people in the world. Still, she says, she enjoys her new life as the wife of Donald Trump. “I’m enjoying it. I really love to live in the Washington and in the White House. And yes, I’m enjoying it.”

Learn more about Melania Trump’s life as the First Lady during 20/20’s broadcast tonight on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.